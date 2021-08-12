Jeffrey Eugene Stallings, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 25, 1961, to Nadine Goodman and the late Gerald Stallings. Jeff retired from HON Co. after 23 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He was a craftsman who could fix or build anything he put his mind to. Jeff was a selfless man who loved his family and would drop everything in an instant to help someone in need.