Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

HARTFORD — Betty Jo McDaniel, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 1, 1942, daughter of the late Cecil and Louise Duggins McDaniel. Betty Jo attended Living Faith Baptist Church and was retired from the State of Kentucky, where she worked as a toll attendant. She was a faithful contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and loved gardening and being outside. She made the best beans, cornbread and pickles in the world.

