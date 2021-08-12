Sip Wine And Stroll On A 140-Acre Farm At This Vermont Vineyard
If you’re looking for something different to do during your visit to Vermont, plan to spend the day at Snow Farm Vineyard sipping wine and exploring acres of farmland. Snow Farm Vineyard is a family-run business that started in 1996 as the first commercial vineyard in the Green Mountain state. Since Snow Farm is located in the middle of Lake Champlain, the micro-climate is conducive to growing grapes and therefore making wine.
Along with heading to Snow Farm Vineyard to sample wines in the tasting room, guests can plan an overnight stay at the farmhouse on the vineyard. This will give visitors more time to explore the grounds and check out other parts of the Lake Champlain Islands.
To learn more about upcoming events, concerts, and planning your wine tasting experience in Vermont, visit Snow Farm Vineyard’s website.
Address: Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery, 190 W Shore Rd, South Hero, VT 05486, USA
