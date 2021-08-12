Sip Wine And Stroll On A 140-Acre Farm At This Vermont Vineyard

If you’re looking for something different to do during your visit to Vermont, plan to spend the day at Snow Farm Vineyard sipping wine and exploring acres of farmland. Snow Farm Vineyard is a family-run business that started in 1996 as the first commercial vineyard in the Green Mountain state. Since Snow Farm is located in the middle of Lake Champlain, the micro-climate is conducive to growing grapes and therefore making wine.

Along with heading to Snow Farm Vineyard to sample wines in the tasting room, guests can plan an overnight stay at the farmhouse on the vineyard. This will give visitors more time to explore the grounds and check out other parts of the Lake Champlain Islands.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

You'll feel like you're in another world when you spend time at Snow Farm Vineyard. To get starting on your wine tasting experience, head to 190 West Shore Road in South Hero, Vermont.

Be prepared to make new friends as you sample a flight of wines in the tasting room. Tasting reservations are recommended if there are more than six people in your party.

In addition to producing whites, reds, and roses, Snow Farm Vineyard offers traditional appetizers served with wine when you come for a tasting.

When the weather is nice, spend some time on the patio and take in the breathtaking views of the vineyard.

If you visit Snow Farm Vineyard in Spring, take time to wander through the vineyard and watch the grapes being pruned.

The winery also serves as a venue for local concerts, weddings, and other seasonal events.

Regardless of the season, you won't be disappointed by the vineyard's scenery. Therefore, don't forget to bring your camera!

To learn more about upcoming events, concerts, and planning your wine tasting experience in Vermont, visit Snow Farm Vineyard’s website.

Address: Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery, 190 W Shore Rd, South Hero, VT 05486, USA