L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?. PAUL BOJACK: I came to it late, in college. As a kid, I wasn’t all that interested in the creative arts, even though my father was a poet. Or maybe because my father was a poet. I wanted to go my own way, forge my own identity … do something that he didn’t do. Anyway, in my senior year of high school my mind began to open to the beauty and thrill of creativity and at some point in college I began writing bad short stories, then slightly better plays and then 6 or 7 years later I turned to film-making and most recently to new media/video art.