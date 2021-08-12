Jordan Ray Sumner, 21, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from injuries suffered in an auto accident. He was born March 17, 2000, in Owensboro to Ray Sumner and Lori Coomes. Jordan loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He was employed at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana, and on his days off, he enjoyed playing Xbox online with his friends. Jordan was passionate about hunting, enjoyed his feline friends, listening to all types of music, particularly country music, and was known to be an avid whistler, a trait he picked up from his father.