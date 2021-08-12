Jane Chrisler, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 10, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Geoble and Mable Bartlett. Jane was a devoted member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Maceo, where she played the piano for over 20 years. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Owensboro Quilt Guild. Jane volunteered her time working with God’s Littlest Angels and enjoyed traveling.