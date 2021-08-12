Cancel
Maine State

Ozone levels will be elevated in parts of Maine

 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Parts of Maine will experience elevating ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said. The agency said the ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for the southwest coast and the high elevations of Acadia National Park. Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, healthy adults who exert themselves and people who suffer from a respiratory disease, the agency said.

