"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe has spoken out after his former co-host Frank Fritz exposed their strained relationship. In July, Fritz, 55, told The Sun he has left the series and is no longer in contact with Wolfe, 57. According to the outlet, Fritz was fired from the hit History Channel show after he took a nearly two-year hiatus to recover from back surgery, which resulted in 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.