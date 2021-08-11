Cancel
Most of the guest hosts did a good job. Richards was by far the best, imo.

Hosting and producing game shows has been his career so it’s not surprising. I wasn’t a big fan of Blossom but she had large fan support. She’ll do well. My Mom’s upset that Aaron Rogers didn’t get the job though. [Post edited by TroublesHooter at 08/11/2021 1:28PM]

Who Is Joe Buck, The Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host?

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Joe Buck, the longtime Fox Sports broadcaster who has called all but two World Series since 1996 and serves as the primary play-by-play man for the NFL on Fox, is also the final guest host of Jeopardy! as the game show winds down its search for Alex Trebek’s replacement. Buck, who’s hosting August 9-13 during the final week of season 37, said in a pre-show interview that stepping behind the Jeopardy! podium will be a highlight of his 30 years in broadcasting.
Mike Richards reportedly in the lead for ‘Jeopardy!’ host job

Mike Richards, the “Jeopardy!” executive producer who tried out this year to succeed the late Alex Trebek, reportedly is in line to assume the job for good. Variety reports that Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to become permanent host of the long-running game show, beating out the better-known fill-ins including Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik.
Richards didn't really display much "relatability" whereas Jennings (IMO

The best alternative) really did, because Jennings was coming from a contestant's perspective. Richards just seemed like a going-through-the-motions guy. Jennings' obvious compassion for contestants, and his obvious reverence of the game and its godfather, shined through with every episode he hosted, without ever overdoing it.
Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host on Poopy Situation: "Still the Best Summer Job I Ever Had"

Several weeks after production on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was put on hold after a number of crew members came down with what insiders have described as "explosive diarrhea", the network officially canceled the gameshow on Friday. The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Now, with the series no longer going forward, Funches has taken to social media to open up about the situation calling the gameshow "still the best summer job I ever had" despite the rather poopy situation.
Tim Richards Column: Good Out of Bad

New Jersey native Matthew Emmons earned an accounting degree from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, and an advanced degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Over the years he won multiple Olympic and international shooting competitions. However, my article today concerns neither his accounting skills nor his competitive shooting victories, but a time when a momentary loss of concentration resulted in him losing an Olympic medal.
Report: Mike Richards influenced which Jeopardy! guest-hosts were screened for focus groups -- plus, Ken Jennings speaks out for the first time

In a New York Times article in which Jennings compares selecting the new Jeopardy! host to "choosing a pope," Michael M. Grynbaum and Nicole Sperling report that Richards "started as executive producer at both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in May 2020, replacing Harry Friedman, who oversaw both shows for 25 years. Mr. Richards overlapped with (Alex) Trebek on set for only 15 shoot days before the host stepped aside, 10 days before he died. Sony said that while Mr. Richards initially led the hunt for Mr. Trebek’s replacement, he moved aside after he emerged as a candidate. But as executive producer, Mr. Richards retained a key role in selecting which appearances by each prospective host would be screened for focus groups, whose reactions weighed heavily in Sony’s decision-making, according to three people familiar with the show’s internal deliberations. The other supervising Jeopardy! producers were excluded from that process, the people said. Asked about Mr. Richards’s role, Sony referred to a memo from its TV chairman, Ravi Ahuja, who told staff that after the company began considering Mr. Richards as a potential host, 'he was not part of' the selection process. The ultimate decision was made by Tony Vinciquerra, the chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment." Meanwhile, in speaking for the first time since he lost out on the Jeopardy! hosting job, Jennings -- who is still a consulting producers on the show -- says Richards "was the only person up there with any game show hosting chops, and it showed." Jennings also agreed that the host should be a secondary figure: “What was great about Alex was we didn’t know anything about him: He came into our homes every night and he hosted Jeopardy!," said Jennings. “Today, it’s very hard to find a broadcaster whose priors and opinions you know nothing about.” Jennings added that he had no hard feelings and that he never played to lobby for the job in the media, calling himself "a company man." ALSO: John Oliver on Jeopardy! hosting search: “It is genuinely hard to imagine a five word phrase less welcome than ‘we know who you are’ aside from obviously ‘new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.'"
