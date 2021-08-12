Schools report successful first day

On her way into Foust Elementary School on Wednesday morning, third grade student Mia Boyt, 8, gets a fist bump from Lt. David Spalding with the Owensboro Fire Department. Owensboro Public Schools vice chairman Michael Johnson waves at right as community leaders and school staff welcomed students on the first day of classes. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

There’s something special about the first day of school, said Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne.

“I don’t want to say it’s the best day of the year, but it’s the best day of the year,” he said. “Kids are excited, moms and dads are excited, everything is fresh and new, and there are endless opportunities available on that first day.”

Owensboro Catholic Schools, along with the Owensboro, Daviess County and Ohio County public schools systems, welcomed students, teachers and staff back Wednesday for the 2021-22 school year. Students were all masked, but they were all together, in person.

Osborne said the first day for OCS students went well, and there weren’t any major hiccups. Some students needed masks, but the school system was prepared for that and had them readily available.

OCS has an agreement with Daviess County Public Schools, in which DCPS buses Owensboro Catholic students. Last year, when the county schools system, along with several other public schools, had to close intermittently or revert to virtual or distance learning, that often put the OCS system in a tight spot.

“It’s good to have the busing back, that’s a great service for our families,” Osborne said. “Parents made do last year, but we missed the buses quite a bit. It is a convenience that our tax dollars help pay for, so it’s nice that it’s back at full capacity.”

There were 1,216 students in OCS classrooms on Wednesday, which is a a 38-student increase from the previous school year, Osborne said.

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said there were no major issues when students returned to classrooms.

There are always a few first-day-of-school issues to resolve with transportation, he said, but those weren’t disruptive. The district also has plenty of bus drivers to fulfill all of its routes. It also has done a lot of last-minute hiring the past few weeks, Constant said.

“We have a strong team in place at all of our buildings, and we have extra hands on deck this year,” he said, referring to a lot of intervention positions that were newly created.

A total of 4,660 OPS students were in seats on the first day of school, Constant said, and that’s a number that will rise or fall as students become settled into the school year. It also is equal to how many students attended the first day of the 2019-20 school year.

Students, parents and staff were excited to be back, he said.

“We have had such a smooth start,” he said. “Everyone has masks on and no problems, and I’m so elated, and so grateful.”

Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said it’s been awhile since he’s seen students and teachers so excited to be in classrooms on the first day of school. The last 18 months have been a testament to the importance of in-person learning and interaction, and students and staff all know what’s at stake.

It’s for that reason, he thinks, that there were no major issues with masking or following any of the safety protocols in place.

“It was a great day,” he said. “We anticipated some concerns with masking and all that, but I can tell you kids are resilient, they are compliant, and they do what is asked of them.”

There were some issues with transportation and maintenance, but they were resolved. Those are always to be expected when buildings open back up to students and staff, Robbins said.

There is one concern across the district: fully staffing the transportation department. The district has all of its bus routes covered, but it still needs preschool bus monitors, which are required. Anyone interested in that position, or any of the assistant teaching positions, can inquire about them on the district’s website, dcps.org.

Approximately 10,700 students were in DCPS classrooms on Wednesday, which is up from this time last year. Some schools also have seen a large increase in early-education classes, Robbins said, but school officials expected to see that considering a lot of families chose to keep their young students home last year.

Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Kara Bullock also reported no major concerns after the first day. Students, teachers and staff are “off to a good start,” she said.

The school system previously had decided that it would be a parent’s choice if their child wore a mask or not, but after Gov. Andy Beshear announced a masking mandate for all students and staff, OCS switched gears.

“We are prepared for any and all situations, that’s the way we have to be right now,” Bullock said.

While she said official attendance numbers won’t be available for a few weeks, she knows kindergarten classes are larger this year. Teaching positions have also all been filled, and bus routes were all running, she said.

“There are some normal issues with transportation, but the first day is never easy,” she said. “We have still had some parents calling with questions because everyone had an idea of how things were going to be, and then it changed.”

Parents are unsure, she said.

“They want that element of parent’s choice, and we don’t have that right now,” Bullock said.

