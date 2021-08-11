From your favorite source (link)

To evaluate the effect of “psycho-cardiology” model in nursing care of acute stroke patients with depression. Seventy-eight acute stroke patients with depression were selected for this prospective study, and they were divided into two groups according to the random number table method. The control group (n=39) were given usual care, and the study group (n=39) were given nursing intervention of “psycho-cardiology” model in addition to usual care. The changes of mental state (Hamilton Depression Scale, HAMD; Hamilton Anxiety Scale, HAMA), the neurological function (National Institute of Health Stroke scale, NIHSS), and the cognitive function (Mini-Mental State Examination, MMSE), the prognostic indicator (Fugl-Meyer Assessment, FMA; Barthel Index, BI) were compared between the two groups before and after the intervention. The incidence of complications and nursing satisfaction were also compared between the two groups.
