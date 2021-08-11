Adaptation is the only realistic course of action it seems

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (UDA) for semantic segmentation has been actively studied to mitigate the domain gap between label-rich source data and unlabeled target data. Despite these efforts, UDA still has a long way to go to reach the fully supervised performance. To this end, we propose a Labeling Only if Required strategy, LabOR, where we introduce a human-in-the-loop approach to adaptively give scarce labels to points that a UDA model is uncertain about. In order to find the uncertain points, we generate an inconsistency mask using the proposed adaptive pixel selector and we label these segment-based regions to achieve near supervised performance with only a small fraction (about 2.2%) ground truth points, which we call "Segment based Pixel-Labeling (SPL)". To further reduce the efforts of the human annotator, we also propose "Point-based Pixel-Labeling (PPL)", which finds the most representative points for labeling within the generated inconsistency mask. This reduces efforts from 2.2% segment label to 40 points label while minimizing performance degradation. Through extensive experimentation, we show the advantages of this new framework for domain adaptive semantic segmentation while minimizing human labor costs.