She wore a $25 dress on the red carpet! These stars love a good bargain

Jennifer Aniston is the first to admit she's "an easy laugh," especially when it comes to her own gaffes or silly moments — like what happens when she's forced to strike a pose on a red carpet. While "The Morning Show" star, 52, leans on her appreciation of "off-color humor and self-deprecation and humanity" to get through those times, she tells InStyle there's one celeb whose power-poses never cease to amaze her. "Your stylist [goes], 'Never do this! Always do this!' I'm like, 'Well, that feels weird.' I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can," Jen says, adding that she tries "to connect" with photographers, since she's known some of them for years and having "an honest interaction" with those folks can make the whole situation easier. "You know who I think masters the red carpet? J.Lo. I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing," the actress marvels. "She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer." "The Morning Show" returns to Apple TV+ for its second season on Sept. 17.