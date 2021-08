The Potsdam Royals (4-1) make the short trip to nearby Berlin to take on their rivals the Berlin Rebels (1-5) in this GFL North matchup. The Royals have been one of the top teams of the country in the first half of the season and are eager to keep the positive momentum as they set a course for the playoffs. Across the field, the Rebels aim to build around their young pieces and finish the season strong as they look ahead to 2022.