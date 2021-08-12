Officials say schools have COVID plans in place

Sherry Krampe, a registered nurse and health coordinator for Owensboro Catholic High School, talks on Wednesday outside of the school in Owensboro. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Face masks became a political football last year, with some people balking at pleas to wear masks in businesses and public spaces.

But officials with Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Owensboro said Wednesday that masks are not controversial with students, as kids returned to classrooms for the 2021-22 school year.

“I feel the kids and teachers had to wear a mask all day long” at schools last year, said Sherry Krampe, a registered nurse and health coordinator for Owensboro Catholic High School. “It became part of their daily routine.”

Owensboro and Daviess County-area school districts announced previously they would require masks in schools, even before Gov. Andy Beshear issued his executive order Tuesday requiring masks inside schools. The executive order follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were issued earlier this month.

Masks and social-distancing in classrooms, local officials said, are the main tools for keeping the COVID-19 Delta variant from spreading in the schools.

Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS, said the district is seating students 3-feet apart. “As long as students are wearing masks and are 3-feet apart, if they have contact with a positive case, they will not have to quarantine,” Revlett said.

The state guidelines that said students who are masked and distanced do not necessarily have to quarantine was “a game-changer,” Revlett said. “That will allow us to keep the maximum number of students in school for the maximum number of days.”

OPS is not dividing classes to reduce the number of students in rooms, because “we don’t have any classroom space where we can divide a class of 30 into two (classes) of 15,” Revlett said.

Wendi Kozel, a registered nurse and district health coordinator for DCPS, said parental feedback about the district’s mask requirement has been largely positive.

“While many have openly expressed their opposition to the mask requirement, the vast majority of parents approve of the requirement and are relieved their child will be as safe as possible while at school,” Kozel said in an email. “We are striving to maintain the 3-foot distance in the classroom, so we anticipate there will be minimal quarantines based on contact in the classroom.”

Officials from all three school districts said masks are available at the schools, if a teacher or student needs a mask.

None of the school districts made vaccinations mandatory for teachers and staff.

David Kessler, superintendent of the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Owensboro, said staff was not required to be vaccinated, but that teachers were offered the vaccine.

“Everybody got the option,” Kessler said. “We wanted to get as many people vaccinated as we could.”

Kozel said vaccinations were also optional for DCPS teachers and staff. Revlett said Owensboro Public Schools had a large response when the district offered a vaccination clinic for teachers and staff.

“In the first round (of vaccinations), it was 77 to 78%” of teachers who received a vaccination, Revlett said. Now, “we have just over 80% as a staff” who have been vaccinated, he said.

Krampe said there were no cases of COVID-19 being transferred from staff to a student, or among students, at Catholic schools last year.

“I really feel like the masks help,” Krampe said.

Officials believe masks work because they also prevented the spread of seasonal illnesses last year, said Krampe, who noted that OCS had no cases of influenza last year.

If a COVID-19 case is suspected, Krampe said she will attempt to trace the student’s contacts.

“If a student tested positive, the first thing we want to know is if (they) have a brother or sister” at another school, Krampe said. “Unfortunately, we would have to send them home.

“The tracing would go farther, looking at if the student is on a sports team or rides a bus.”

Revlett said OPS has contact tracers that would work with teachers to determine who sat near a student. Buses are less of an issue with OPS, Revlett said. Kentucky Department of Education guidelines say a person is considered to have had “close contact” if they were within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes.

A bus ride that lasts less than 15 minutes wouldn’t be considered an issue, “which a lot of ours are,” Revlett said.

Kozel said teachers and staff are available if students have anxiety about the pandemic.

“Modeling proper health behaviors and listening to the student’s concerns can help reduce anxiety,” Kozel said. “We also have a district mental health team, guidance counselors and school nurses who can assist students with their concerns as well.”

Kessler said the students have been cooperative with mask and distancing guidelines throughout the pandemic.

“We don’t give them as much credit as they deserve,” Kessler said. “From day one, they told us, ‘just tell us what we have to do.’ I think that’s probably where we are at again. The more we do our part, the shorter we can make this.”

James Mayse