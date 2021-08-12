First-year teachers excited for new career

First year teacher Michael Gilmer introduces himself and goes over the class rules in his fifth grade physical education class on Wednesday at Country Heights Elementary School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

When Jessica Shelton was a kid, “playing school” was her favorite game.

On Wednesday, the Newton Parrish Elementary School fifth-grade reading teacher was able to “do real school” for the first time, and she reported a successful first day of school.

Shelton, from Owensboro, graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College this past spring. She felt fortunate to stay close to home, she said, because she was able to observe a lot of local classrooms during her undergraduate experience. She even did her student teaching at Newton Parrish, so she felt more comfortable on the first day back for students.

“My first day was excellent,” she said. “I enjoy all of my students.”

It’s no secret that area school systems, and those across the country, are dealing with a teacher shortage. Not many individuals are going to college to become educators, so there are fewer and fewer candidates for positions.

Shelton said there were about eight or nine fellow elementary education majors in her class, which she considered to be a lot for a small school like KWC. Another rarity was that most of the students she started her undergrad with also completed the program.

“We were all very enthusiastic,” she said, adding that the school also did a good job of allowing college students to work in local classrooms and in the community. “You get to see what it’s like being a teacher.”

A lot of her family members are educators, so for a long time she has wanted to become one as well.

“I love the human connection you get as a teacher, and the ability to help people,” she said. “To help people every day has always been a passion of mine.”

Michael Gilmer, a Country Heights Elementary School PE teacher, also went to KWC, graduating in December 2020. There were fewer future teachers in his graduating class, and he said a lot of them switched majors.

Teaching isn’t for everybody, he said, and he knew of many college students who realized they didn’t want to do it after observing classrooms.

“You have to love it,” he said. “It’s hard work, but it’s worth it. You put a lot of work into it, and it’s the most rewarding feeling in the world.”

He learned of his passion for teaching while working some YMCA after-school programs and camps. Through that experience he was able to see the joy in a child’s eyes after teaching them something.

“Like teaching a kid how to skip,” he said. “The moment it clicks, that’s enlightening. You see the smile on their face, and it’s very motivating.”

Gilmer’s grandfather was also a PE teacher, which helped to motivate him. Finding an inspiring educator is a piece of advice he has for those who are interested in entering the field.

Find that teacher who inspires you, he said, talk with them and gain a broader perspective.

Veronica Shearn is a first-grade teacher at the Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 Campus, and at the end of her first day of school as an educator, she felt completely satisfied.

“It was a lot today, but it went great,” she said. “Now that I’m here sitting in my classroom after school, I really feel like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Shearn is a graduate of the Owensboro Catholic Schools system and a December 2020 graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, where she received her teaching degree. She realized she had an aptitude for working with young students when she got a job working at the K-3 campus as a senior in high school.

She feels like she’s come full circle, she said.

“I always loved kids and knew I wanted to work with them in some way, but wasn’t sure I wanted to fully commit to being a teacher,” she said. “Once I got my bachelor’s degree in child studies, I realized I did want to teach.”

Shearn originally thought she wanted to pursue a career in community resources.

Because she finished out her teaching degree when her alma mater was still teaching virtually, she isn’t sure how many were in her graduating class. She does know there weren’t many.

“Being a teacher is not easy, and the road to get here is a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” she said. “I honestly feel so satisfied, and this is what I’m meant to do.”

