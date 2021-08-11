Loving my performance underwear

MommaFr8Dog passed away last Wed while I was in Germany on a trip. 😢 Even though Mom was just short of 82, with some health issues, it was very much unexpected, but with no suffering, and at home. I immediately made my way home from Germany (took 30hrs) and joined my 83 yr old dad, and most of my family, in Va Beach - many of whom are Hokies, including my bro and a sister. We had a beautiful celebration of her life yesterday, which was also my parents’ 61st Wedding Anniversary. And these wonderful pooches did their part by putting smiles on everyone’s faces, even if for just a few minutes. Unfortunately, DaughterFr8Dog, the youngest of the grandbabies is still on a sailboat in the Med and was unable to join us. We will have a more intimate remembrance at the Fr8Dog household when she returns in 1.5 wks and the pooches will then be working overtime.