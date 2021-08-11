Cancel
Loving my performance underwear

By wahoowad Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Yup...add in the humidity and the 99 F felt like 110 F. I was on the golf -- 79 Wahoo 08/11/2021 6:00PM. I was in Rome this week and it was brutal. Heading to Athens tonight. -- Pilot Hoo 08/11/2021 1:10PM. Bad thing is we're saying this every year. Each...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Hobbiessuperiorne.com

Love my Crazy Life

The pool is closed for the season. The last days are always bitter-sweet. On the one hand, I’m glad it’s over. It can be a frustrating job. On the other, I am going to miss my guards and my pool rats. Some are off to college, and I will only see them here and there over the next few years. It’s fun to watch them grow. I love watching the kids learn to swim. At the beginning of the year, a few wouldn’t leave the three-foot area and, by the end of the season, they were going off the diving board.
Soccersportswar.com

The one period of time I was consistenly watching the Bundesliga...

..when it was the first league back from COVID I was very underwhelmed with the defense across the league. Which is odd because you get the impression with the German culture they'd be sticklers about defense, but the defenders by and large seemed to be out to lunch to half the time.
Footballinsidepacksports.com

Drake Thomas: "My Family Loves This Place"

NC State football will field one of the best starting linebacker trios in the country this season, with one of the key members of that being Drake Thomas. Thomas will look to bring his own unique skill set to help the Wolfpack’s defense reach its potential this year. He spoke...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Arsenal attacker Ozil: Fener always my childhood love

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he's enjoying his football at Fenerbahce. Ozil struck his first goal on the weekend against Adana Demirspor. He told L'Equipe: “Fener is my childhood love. It was a real dream for me to wear this jersey one day. "It has now been seven months...
Tennissportswar.com

I hate July-August more than January-February...

I mean the heat really makes me feel like crap, while cold is cold, but makes me feel alert. Still, getting a lot of tennis in this past month, but in the am while the heat is not past 90 (well a fe times) Winter? I'll get out every day for a walk properly attired. also, some bad air quality indexes in the summer gotta watch that too. I dunno, suppose I like the freedom of summer though.
Sportssportswar.com

what are these members of the Pirate species thinking at this, moment❓

What are these members of the Pirate species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 08/18/2021 5:41PM. 🎵🎵 We are fam-a-leeeeeee 🎵🎵, I got all my sisters and me 🎵🎵 ** -- Boblope 08/18/2021 7:26PM. The good old days, now they suck, 2-14 the last 16 games. 15 losses in a...
Petssportswar.com

Tough week for the Fr8Dog family, but these guys made it easier…

MommaFr8Dog passed away last Wed while I was in Germany on a trip. 😢 Even though Mom was just short of 82, with some health issues, it was very much unexpected, but with no suffering, and at home. I immediately made my way home from Germany (took 30hrs) and joined my 83 yr old dad, and most of my family, in Va Beach - many of whom are Hokies, including my bro and a sister. We had a beautiful celebration of her life yesterday, which was also my parents’ 61st Wedding Anniversary. And these wonderful pooches did their part by putting smiles on everyone’s faces, even if for just a few minutes. Unfortunately, DaughterFr8Dog, the youngest of the grandbabies is still on a sailboat in the Med and was unable to join us. We will have a more intimate remembrance at the Fr8Dog household when she returns in 1.5 wks and the pooches will then be working overtime.
Sportssportswar.com

Forgot to smile and shrunk

Edit: Ben Smiley? He was heavily recruited but he didnt show in the DP -- Hootr 08/18/2021 2:33PM. Smiley will play this season. He is battling with Agunloye, Malani… -- Mikeysurf 08/18/2021 2:55PM. He's good enough, and smart enough and gosh darn it, people like him ** -- HOOfan_1 08/18/2021...
Sportssportswar.com

My wettest was the Lightning Bowl - got stuck in the mud in Lot 5

1996 ECU. Snowing and my hot chocolate was cold by the time I got seated. ** -- Jackie VT 08/18/2021 4:36PM. One of my co-season-ticket holders, who had come all the way from Florida -- SteveInBaltimore 08/18/2021 3:59PM. My wettest was the Lightning Bowl - got stuck in the mud...
NFLsportswar.com

Smiley got a few snaps as a true 1st year

He sat out much of the Covid year but came back late which set his development back a little. He is in his 2nd year of eligibility and was reported to have had a good Spring….. it’s a long season and there will always be injuries on the DL so there will be opportunities for him as he is a very good prospect. He also has 3 more seasons of eligibility in front of him and I expect he will likely be in the rotation for regular snaps, if not as a starter.
Footballsportswar.com

Depth is finally better. We will likely need it!

He was giddier than I expected. Our road slate is rough again. -- HooWorldOrder 08/18/2021 5:00PM. To paraphrase Playboy in the late 1970's "UVA is decimated by the return -- G-Len Portier 08/17/2021 6:05PM. The staff is optimistic but so are the OCs we face this fall. -- 141lile 08/18/2021...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Radford, VAsportswar.com

It’s the administration/culture there! Beamer swept 22 arrests under the

Guess Chris Beard did not have room for him (ala Chris Clarke) ** -- HooWorldOrder 08/18/2021 4:47PM. Are you saying Young is sleazy? I haven't seen that anywhere. Why? ** -- jonybuck33 08/18/2021 3:45PM. Allowing Radford back so quickly last season was eye-opening. Beamer would -- HooWorldOrder 08/18/2021 4:48PM. It’s...
Golfyourteenmag.com

My Son Course Corrected—and Rediscovered His Love of Golf

Last year, my 12-year-old son, Jackson, was set for his final season at Encino Little League. He was looking forward to making the All-Star team, just like he had every season, and heading to Cooperstown to culminate his little league experience. But then the pandemic hit and his life was turned upside down like the rest of us.
NBAWDW News Today

BREAKING: The NBA Experience Will Not Reopen at Disney Springs

The NBA Experience will not reopen at Disney Springs. Disney will continue to partner with the NBA in other endeavors, but the venue will remain shuttered. The NBA Experience replaced DisneyQuest in August 2019. It closed in March 2020 for the pandemic, and all Cast Members were laid off last October.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road unveil new cookie just in time for 2022 cookie season

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is gearing up for the 2022 cookie season by adding a brand-new cookie, Adventurefuls, to their cookie lineup. Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. GSKWR and councils across the United States will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside favorites, like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

