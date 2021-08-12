Bladder Scanners Market Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2026 Owing to the Initative by Key Companies such as C. R. Bard, Verathon, dBMEDx, Vitacon, LABORIE, MCube, Caresono, MEDA, Prometheus, Roper, SRS Medical, and SIFSOF

CO2 is considered to be one of the most severe contributors to global warming. It is abundantly available in nature and it is now being considered for use in the manufacturing of various chemicals and materials including polymers. CO2 is majorly used in the production of CO2-based polypropylene carbonate and polypropylene carbonate polyols. The manufacturing of CO2-based polymers is increasing gradually around the world due to the increasing demand for bio-based polymers.