The United Newland Crusaders (0-5) will host the Wasa Royals (1-5) in this Friday night Maple League matchup in Finland. The Royals are eager to bounce back from a tough overtime loss in Helsinki two weeks ago and earn a win against an equally struggling team. Across the field, the Crusaders are looking to win their first Maple League game in team history after a series of tough losses in their first season in Finland’s top league. Today’s game is vital as neither team wants to be relegated back to Finland’s first division a win today by either team helps their chances mightily of securing their spot in the Maple League for 2022.