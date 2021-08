Partners in Crime: How Ransomware Gangs Are Working Together. By now, it’s clear that paying the ransom won’t necessarily help ransomware victims to recover their data. Paying up also doesn’t guarantee that victims will be safe from secondary attacks. According to our ransomware report, 80% of organizations that opted to pay a ransom demand ended up suffering another attack. Nearly half (46%) of those victims said they believed that the same attackers had infected them again, while 34% felt that it might have been someone else.