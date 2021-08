Jarred Kelenic’s second stint up with the Mariners this season is certainly going a lot better than his first. In 17 games since his July 16 return from Triple-A Tacoma, the 22-year-old outfielder has hits in nine contests, including four of his last five. Perhaps even more important is that he’s cutting down his strikeouts and has started taking more walks – he’s struck out just twice in his last four games and earned eight free passes over his last 12 starts.