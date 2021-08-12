Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Original owners of Field of Dreams delighted by MLB game

By BENNET GOLDSTEIN bennet.goldstein@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Don and Becky Lansing sold the Field of Dreams in 2012, they believed they were leaving it in the best hands they could have hoped for. The Dyersville baseball diamond and farm, which occupied leading roles in the 1989 movie of the same name, for decades attracted Kevin Costner devotees and those who valued the film’s emphasis on baseball, family and the singular bond between fathers and sons.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#Souvenir#Dyersville#The Field Of Dreams#Dyersville#The Distance Baseball#Eureka#The Chicago White Sox#New York Yankees#Ghost Players#Century Farm#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBAOL Corp

The intro to MLB's Field of Dreams Game was a masterclass in nostalgia

No sport is more steeped in nostalgia than baseball, and no movie is more tied to baseball's nostalgia than "Field of Dreams." The 1989 Kevin Costner classic placed baseball on a mythical pedestal, examining fatherhood, dreams and hero worship in an Iowa cornfield turned ballpark. And it was that exact cornfield that MLB revisited 32 years later, trying to bring that mythos to one of its own games. For the most part, the league stuck the landing, even if it did provide the people who habitually roll their eyes at the movie plenty more material to mock.
MLBCNET

Field of Dreams game: Watch Kevin Costner's spine-tingling intro speech

If you build it, they will come. That's the famous line from classic baseball movie Field of Dreams, and last night fans weren't the only ones who came. Kevin Costner himself emerged from a cornfield and introduced the ballgame with a moving speech. Here's the spine-tingling intro to the Field...
MLBsiouxlandnews.com

What happens next for the MLB field at the Field of Dreams?

They built it, they came and now, they're leaving. The MLB played its first ever regular season game in Iowa on Thursday. The game went down in history and was the most watch regular season game in 16 years. As the excitement winds down, the preparation began for the one...
MLBPosted by
Y105

Field of Dreams MLB Games Ticket Carry a Very Expensive Price Tag

Major League Baseball recently hosted an online lottery for Iowa residents to have the opportunity to purchase tickets to see the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. According to our news partners at the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, tickets for the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville next week carry a very expensive price tag.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Gallo just hit the most Yankee Stadium home run of all-time (Video)

Joey Gallo hit his first home run as a member of the New York Yankees, and it is officially one of the weirdest homers of all-time. The New York Yankees had no intent of selling at the trade deadline, as evidenced by their two huge acquisitions in Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. Rizzo hit his first home run with the Yankees in his first game with the team. Nearly a week later, Gallo finally hit his first homer, and it happened to take place in Yankee Stadium.
NFLaudacy.com

OPINION: D.A.: 'Field of Dreams' game was exactly what MLB needed

Thirty years ago, baseball dominated the summer landscape. In the August 1991 issue of Sports Illustrated for Kids, slugger Darryl Strawberry posed next to a giant version of the fruit with the headline "Fresh!" as he played his first season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In SI that week, longtime baseball writer Tim Kurkjian marveled at the wild AL West race. His lede: "There is only one way to follow this wacky pennant race in the American League West. Build a satellite dish the size of the Kingdome, purchase a remote control unit and click from game to game. Take your eye off this division even for a day and anything can happen."
MLBPosted by
Audacy

After 'Field of Dreams' game, MLB Twitter wants 'The Sandlot' next

Though I had my initial doubts, I am among the many that thought MLB's execution of their "Field of Dreams" game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa was a success. The goosebumps-inducing player introduction, the late-game drama, the technical production effects that gave the game as rural a feel as possible — so much of it worked, and the fact that it was a great game certainly helped.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reports: ‘Field of Dreams’ already seeking more MLB games

Before the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox even took the field for Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game, the organizers of the event were already seeking a return engagement. According to the Des Moines Register, Go the Distance, which owns the "Field of Dreams" movie site and helped set...
MLBfox46.com

MLB Field of Dreams Game, years in the making, has Carolina ties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shoeless Joe Jackson had a lifetime batting average of .356. FOX 46’s Will Kunkel spent a day in Greenville to see where one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game lived. Jackson was a proud member of the Greenville community. He...
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Field of Dreams Game Steps Into Reality for MLB Grounds Crew

The Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, has been two years in the making. The clash Thursday night in a corn field—weather permitting—between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will happen on a Field of Reality. Thus far, the game has endured cancellation last summer because of the coronavirus and the threat of massive windstorms known as derechos. The Yanks have been particularly hard hit by the virus with three key players currently on the COVID list: Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and newcomer Anthony Rizzo. The 8,000-seat makeshift ballpark has been constructed, disassembled, and now reassembled at the cost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy