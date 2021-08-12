Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford University now requiring COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status

By Sue Dremann
Posted by 
PaloAltoOnline
PaloAltoOnline
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to be tested for COVID-19, Stanford University announced on Wednesday. In an email sent to students, Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs, wrote that the university was taking the precaution to protect students' health and safety to prepare for the in-person fall quarter. All students whether they live on or off campus, must be tested for the coronavirus starting this Monday, Aug. 15, she stated. The highly sensitive test allows students to test themselves and provides results within 24 hours, she wrote.

paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

PaloAltoOnline

PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

If it's useful and local, it's on PaloAltoOnline.com

 https://www.PaloAltoOnline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Testing#Public Health
Related
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford psychology professor Albert Bandura has died

World-renowned social cognitive psychologist was known for Bobo Doll experiments and theory of social learning that transformed the field of psychology. Albert "Al" Bandura, the David Starr Jordan Professor of Social Science in Psychology, Emeritus, in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), whose theory of social learning revealed the importance of observing and modeling behaviors, died peacefully in his sleep in his Stanford home on July 26. He was 95.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Students return to campus for new school year

At the intersection of East Meadow Drive and Waverley Street on Wednesday morning, sixth graders Alma Michlin and Liani Ragaele waited for the green light on their way to school, feeling a mixture of excitement and anxiety. "I'm a little nervous because I'm not really used to being at school...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

As delta variant spreads, how safe are nursing homes?

The early months of the pandemic highlighted long-standing flaws in the nation's fragmented system of care for frail seniors. Before vaccinations became available last December, nursing home residents accounted for up to 40% of COVID-19 deaths. And while coronavirus-related deaths among seniors have plummeted since that time, the pandemic is not over as infections from the more contagious delta variant surge.
San Jose, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

New study finds local airports are raising blood lead levels in children

Report based on public health data spanning a decade. For the 52,000 residents living around the Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, there's a public health threat looming over the community. Daily aircraft traffic is contaminating the area with lead, and it's causing a spike in the blood lead levels in children, according to a new study commissioned by Santa Clara County that noted other area airports are also likely contaminating local communities.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

COVID vaccinations lag for people on Medi-Cal

Low-income Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal have been vaccinated at far lower rates than the overall population in all 58 counties, according to state data. The disparity reveals a strong economic divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated throughout California. About 45% of Medi-Cal enrollees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (those 12...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Superintendents: Kids should begin school year in classrooms

School superintendents in six counties and the city of Berkeley jointly announced their support Friday for full in-person classes for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year. The announcement came from superintendents in Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties in addition to the city...
California StatePosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Free school meals for all here to stay in California

With 1 in every 6 children facing hunger in the U.S., California is the first state to promise every public school student — all 6 million of them — free school meals. The universal school meals program, which will launch in the 2022-2023 school year, is part of the landmark state budget agreement reached between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature last month. Days later, Maine became the second state to commit to offering a universal school meals program with the signing of its budget.
Public HealthPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

State employees, health care workers must show proof of vaccination

Amid climbing numbers of hospitalizations and a test positivity rate of 80% for the COVID-19 delta variant, all state employees and health care workers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the California Health and Human Services and Government Operations agencies and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in separate news conferences on Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy