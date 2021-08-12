Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as co-starter

Johnson played well during Saturday's scrimmage and was a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars' official site reports. Johnson caught a pair of touchdowns and also had three straight receptions on another drive as he's clearly established an early rapport with the rookie signal-caller. The second-year wideout opened camp No. 4 on the depth chart, but an opportunity may have opened up after DJ Chark recently underwent surgery to address a hairline fracture in his finger. Chark is expected to be available for the season opener Sept. 12 in Houston, but it still should provide Johnson more chances to work with the starting offense during the preseason. Johnson totaled only 272 receiving yards as a rookie last year, but he flashed his potential with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown Weeks 12 and 13. He's unlikely to have much fantasy relevance if Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault are able to play, but Johnson could be in prime position to step up should the opportunity arise during the regular season.