Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as co-starter

 5 days ago

Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are listed as co-starters at quarterback on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart of training camp, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The two quarterbacks opened training camp splitting quarterback reps with the first-team offense, and it's not a major surprise coach Urban Meyer will continue with that mindset entering Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns. However, Lawrence has made a strong impression early in camp despite the expected rookie hiccups, putting him in a strong position to earn the starting job over the next few weeks.

