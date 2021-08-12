A.J. Brown thinks its nonsense Ryan Tannehill isn’t considered a top quarterback

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely one happy dude after this offseason. In early June, the Titans went out and acquired Julio Jones to pair with A.J. Brown out wide. Arthur Smith has left, and he worked wonders with Tannehill, but the bread and butter of the Tennessee offense remains, which is a heavy dose of Derrick Henry, and then Tannehill spreading it around. However, rather than Corey Davis as the No. 2, it’s now Brown and Jones as the 1A and 1B. Tannehill had an excellent 2020 campaign, but can he build upon that in 2021 for an even better fantasy season?