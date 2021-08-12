Cancel
NFL

A.J. Brown thinks its nonsense Ryan Tannehill isn’t considered a top quarterback

By Curtis Crabtree
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2019, Ryan Tannehill has graded out statistically as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has the highest passer rating of any quarterback in the league over the last two seasons combined and is also league-best in yards per attempt. He’s tossed 55 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions during his two seasons as quarterback in Tennessee and now gets to add Julio Jones to his group of receiving targets for the upcoming season.

