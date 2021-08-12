Bills' Devin Singletary: First on depth chart

DETROIT — Josh Allen came running onto Ford Field Friday night, dressed to impress in the all whites and his signature training camp visor. But after a few warmup snaps, Allen took off his helmet and placed a bucket hat on his head. He settled in and watched his Buffalo Bills defeat the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener, 16-15. Allen and the majority of starters watched as the rest of team, including rookies and bubble players, put their first plays on tape for Sean McDermott and his staff to dissect in the coming day. The defense came to play and kept the Lions out of the end zone through three quarters. The offense had its moments as the running game took center stage. Bills fourth-string quarterback Jake Fromm led the game-winning drive with under two minutes left in the fourth.