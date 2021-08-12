Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Devin Singletary: First on depth chart

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Singletary is listed as first running back on the Bills' most recent depth chart. It would have been a bit of a shock if Zack Moss (hamstring) was listed ahead of Singletary, given that the latter has more experience and is healthier. But this is a good reminder that Singletary has had some positive vibes this summer, while Moss continues to struggle on the health front. Of course, Singletary simply doesn't have the size or speed in hitting the hole to be much of a goal-line factor in any scenario, so the best fantasy hope for him is if he earns as large a share of the carries as possible while maintaining a role in the passing game.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Fantasy#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Devin Singletary shows off motor, Andre Smith all over the field vs. Lions (7 observations)

DETROIT — Josh Allen came running onto Ford Field Friday night, dressed to impress in the all whites and his signature training camp visor. But after a few warmup snaps, Allen took off his helmet and placed a bucket hat on his head. He settled in and watched his Buffalo Bills defeat the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener, 16-15. Allen and the majority of starters watched as the rest of team, including rookies and bubble players, put their first plays on tape for Sean McDermott and his staff to dissect in the coming day. The defense came to play and kept the Lions out of the end zone through three quarters. The offense had its moments as the running game took center stage. Bills fourth-string quarterback Jake Fromm led the game-winning drive with under two minutes left in the fourth.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLSports Illustrated

Falcons Release First Depth Chart; Surprises?

The Atlanta Falcons roster has seen a lot of changes, some before camp opened and some even as camp is underway. There are dozens of new faces among the free agents and drafted players. Some familiar faces have been missing through injury or NFL protocol. But through it all, we...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Injury News

Dak Prescott made his way back from his devastating 2020 leg injury only to deal with another injury at training camp in 2021. The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, who signed a $160 million extension this offseason, has been dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp. Prescott has had soreness in his throwing shoulder and was shut down for parts of camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Big name wide receiver could be available

In the coming seasons, the Chicago Bears wide receiver corps will look much different. For this season, Allen Robinson remains in Chicago. However, next year is a different story. When the Bears drafted Justin Fields this spring, they knew the most important part of his development would be surrounding him...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans WR Julio Jones injured again? | TFD

Tennessee Titans we’re hoping that adding Julio Jones was going to boost their offense but the star wide out is already hurt. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the recent injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Overreaction Podcast | Bills’ changing depth chart, stadium nonsense

We got some things #BillsMafia are reacting to and dare we say, overreacting to. Four days into camp and it appears Buffalo beat writers are already changing the Buffalo Bills’ official depth chart at several key positions and meanwhile we have the slickest general manager in football.... after all, there is a reason even the players call him “Big Baller Beane!!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy