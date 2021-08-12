Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Indonesia apologizes over manhandling of Nigerian diplomat

By EDNA TARIGAN, DAVID RISING
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry apologized Thursday for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat and announced it had launched a formal investigation of the incident.

Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia’s ambassador in Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday’s incident went viral on social media and prompted outrage.

The video shows three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat, whose name has not been released, into the back seat of a moving vehicle. One immigration official holds the diplomat’s arm and another pushes on his head as the man screams “I can’t breathe” and “my neck, my neck.”

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah told reporters that there had been multiple meetings with Nigerian officials since the incident, including discussions with the ambassador in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the incident on August 7th,” Faizasyah said. “This is an isolated incident, and is in no way related to the commitment of the Indonesian government in carrying out its obligations as host country or in accordance with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.”

He said that the incident had been investigated by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which oversees immigration authorities, but did not give any details of the results and did not take any questions.

Nigeria on Tuesday issued a statement expressing “outrage” over the incident, saying the government “condemns in the strongest terms what is, in effect, an egregious act of international delinquency.”

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Indonesian ambassador to “protest strongly,” and had recalled its ambassador to Indonesia for consultations, “including a review of bilateral relations.”

It was not clear whether Ambassador Usman Ogah ever left Indonesia, however, as the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said he was present in person for the talks in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to Indonesian authorities, the diplomat was picked up by immigration officers after they received a tip about a group of foreign nationals whose residence permits had expired.

The diplomat was uncooperative and refused to turn over his documents when confronted in the lobby of an apartment building, so was taken into custody, according to Ibnu Chuldun, the head of the Jakarta branch of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which handles immigration issues.

In the car, the man was held down after he attacked immigration officials, Chuldun alleged in a statement following the incident.

Only after being questioned at the local immigration office did the man say he was a diplomat and produce his identity documents, he said.

Chuldun said the incident was settled “amicably” the same day after the Nigerian ambassador personally came to the immigration office to intervene.

“Both parties acknowledged that there had been a misunderstanding and agreed to make peace,” Chuldun said.

The diplomatic moves from Nigeria that followed, however, suggest that the matter was not entirely resolved.

___ Rising reported from Bangkok.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Foreign Nationals#Ap#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Nigeria
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Video of Nigerian diplomat being assaulted by Indonesian immigration officers sparks international incident

An alleged assault on a Nigerian diplomat inside a moving car in Indonesia by the southeast Asian country’s immigration officials has led to international outrage, with the Nigerian government condemning the incident and demanding punishment.Nigeria has recalled its envoy to Jakarta to give a full report of the incident, as well as summoning the Indonesian ambassador in Abuja.Tensions have dramatically escalated between the two countries after a video went viral on social media showing Nigerian diplomat Abdulrahman Ibrahim being held down by at least three men and crying out in pain inside a vehicle near his residence in Jakarta....
Public Healthb975.com

Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country’s health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally. Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by...
Afghanistankfgo.com

Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last remaining twelve embassy personnel had left the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, rounding off a dramatic...
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
WorldTelegraph

British student stuck in Kabul after ‘danger tourism’ stunt backfires

A British student stuck in Afghanistan after embarking on an ill-advised holiday boasted to thousands of online followers about how he had researched the “most dangerous countries in the world”. Miles Routledge, a 21-year-old physics undergraduate at Loughborough University, flew into Kabul on Friday as the Taliban prepared to seize...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

CNN reporter on Taliban: 'They’re chanting Death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time'. The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States. “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Foreign PolicyFox News

Afghanistan withdrawal: China ready to capitalize as Taliban takes power

China is ready to capitalize on the U.S.' botched troop withdrawal as the Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan. Chinese state media is already touting the communist country's prospective relationship with the Taliban, which has swiftly regained power over Afghanistan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account posted a press...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

The U.S. Southern Command says China is looking for deep-sea ports in the DR

Admiral Craig Fowler, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has accused China of seeking deeper water ports in the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries that could harm the environment. “China searches for deep-sea ports in Jamaica, Dominican RepublicEl Salvador, Argentina and elsewhere … these ports are designed to...
WorldTelegraph

Ben Wallace breaks down as he admits ‘some will be left behind’ in Afghanistan

The Defence Secretary broke down in tears on Monday as he admitted that "some people will be left behind" after the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan. Ben Wallace made his comments after Islamist forces walked into Kabul virtually unopposed on Sunday and thousands of Britons and Americans scrambled to flee the country before the airport falls.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy