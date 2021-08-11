Cancel
Public Safety

After nearly a decade, abducted American journalist Austin Tice remains imprisoned in Syria

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Opinions writer for the Washington Post Jason Rezaian joins Ayman to discuss the push to free American journalist Austin Tice after his long imprisonment in Syria.Aug. 11, 2021.

Austin Tice is turning 40. Can this president finally bring him home?

Fred Ryan is publisher of The Post. Aug. 11, 2012, seems like ages ago. President Barack Obama was in his first term, campaigning for reelection against Mitt Romney. Donald Trump was hosting “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and 15-year-old Simone Biles was a year away from making her international gymnastics debut. TikTok didn’t exist. Jorge Bergoglio was a cardinal in Buenos Aires, and few had ever heard the word “coronavirus.”
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

US says Syria’s Assad has power to free missing journalist Austin Tice

WASHINGTON — Syrian President Bashar Assad has the power to free Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing while covering the war there nine years ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Marking the anniversary of Tice’s captivity, and his 40th birthday, Blinken said he was personally committed...
TheStreet

Press Club Organizes Public Viewing Of Austin Tice Freedom Clock, Saturday Aug. 14

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Tice Freedom Clock, which was unveiled during the pandemic in the lobby of the National Press Club, will make its first appearance outdoors for the public to see on Saturday, Aug. 14 at noon. The Freedom Clock, which shows a running tally of the time journalist Austin Tice has been held hostage in Syria, will be on the sidewalk at 529 14 th Street NW near the entrance of the National Press Building.
CelebrationsU.S. Department of State

Birthday and Ninth Anniversary of the Captivity of Austin Tice

Austin Tice, an American journalist and Marine veteran, was abducted in Syria nine years ago this week. Detained at a checkpoint near Damascus, Austin had traveled to Syria to report on the civil war during his law school summer break. He turns 40 years old today, having spent almost a quarter of his life in captivity.
The Independent

Blinken ‘personally committed’ to get Austin Tice released in Syria as parents mark his 40th birthday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has demanded Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad release an American journalist who was abducted in the country nine years ago.Austin Tice had travelled to Syria to cover the civil war and went missing in August 2012 after being detained at a checkpoint near the capital, Damascus.On Wednesday, which marked Mr Tice’s 40th birthday, Mr Blinken issued a fresh appeal for his release and said that he was “personally committed” to bringing the former Marine home.“He turns 40 years old today, having spent almost a quarter of his life in captivity,” Mr Blinken said in...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Press Groups, Family Urging Biden to Seek Release of Austin Tice from Syria

The National Press Club in Washington is calling attention to the case of journalist Austin Tice on the ninth anniversary of his abduction during a reporting trip in Syria. Outside its building a few blocks from the White House, the club is displaying a clock Saturday showing a running tally of how long Tice has been in captivity.
MilitaryKXL

TALIBAN: Americans Have Been Lied To For Two Decades…

The Taliban knew the takeover was inevitable, regardless of how much help the U.S. military gave. Why didn’t Americans? Lars brings on Jim Hanson, a U.S. Army Special Forces Veteran perspective on how the exit in Afghanistan should have gone. TheLarsLarsonShow · Jim Hanson – Do Biden’s failures in Afghanistan...
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Flag-signing project honors Japanese Americans imprisoned during WWII

WATSONVILLE—Twenty-five Japanese Americans who were imprisoned in World War II incarceration camps signed a United States flag Sunday at the Watsonville-Santa Cruz JACL Kizuka Hall to make their mark on history. Part of the Japanese American Incarceration Memorial Legacy Project, the event drew people who were children at the time...
U.S. PoliticsNBC News

Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

As many as 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of the country, Biden administration officials told Senate staffers Tuesday, two aides said. Two Senate aides confirmed that they were given that figure in a briefing led by national security and defense officials. The Washington Post first reported...
Middle EastFast Company

Meet the man safeguarding journalists’ photos and videos in Syria and beyond

In the early years of the Syrian civil war, it was common for journalists covering the atrocities on the ground to find their hard-earned images and videos lost or stolen amid the chaos. And if these assets made it onto social media, they’d often be deleted by moderators for their graphic content. Aware of the weight that visual documentation captured by journalists covering the atrocities of the Syrian civil war would carry in holding assailants accountable, human rights activist Hadi Al Khatib launched the Syrian Archive in 2014. Not only does the archive provide a secure media repository, it also verifies all the content—more than 4 million items so far—using file data and satellite imagery, and studying shadows, military badges, and remnants of munitions. “There’s nothing magical or automated about this,” says Berlin-based Al Khatib of the scrutiny that has helped many of these images become essential to human rights reports and legal cases. Media from the archive was used in a case this year against a Syrian colonel who was arrested for crimes against humanity, including the torture of thousands, and killings of at least 58 people. In 2019, images helped sanction a Belgian company that exported chemical weapons to Syria at the height of the conflict. Similar cases are pending in France and Sweden. Al Khatib is now lending his knowledge about archive infrastructures and verification processes to human rights defenders in conflict zones around the world, including in Myanmar, Sudan, and Yemen, under an organization he started in December 2019 called Mnemonic. He’s also pressing social media companies to not be so trigger-happy deleting posts. “Because if there is no evidence, there is really no case to work on.”
ChinaTimes Daily

Imprisoned Chinese citizen journalist not well, lawyer says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
WOKV

The Latest: Abducted American's kin meets with US officials

WASHINGTON — The family of a Navy veteran who was abducted in Afghanistan last year has met in Washington with senior Biden administration officials. The meeting took place Monday as the family of Mark Frerichs appealed for the U.S. government’s help getting him home. Frerichs is a civil engineer who...
Politicsdallassun.com

America deeply concerned for Afghan women: US NSA

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): The US is deeply concerned for Afghan women and girls under the Taliban control, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday as the terror group has been blamed for committing barbaric atrocities against women. "Truly, deeply, my heart goes out to Afghan women...
Middle EastMSNBC

Afghan women journalists stalwart in face of Taliban takeover

Lotfullah Najafizada, head of Tolo News in Afghanistan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the strength and courage of Afghan women journalists and how Western media and supporters of press freedoms can support Afghan journalism during this precarious transition to Taliban rule.Aug. 18, 2021.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

