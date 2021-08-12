Looking for heavy-equipment and maintenance professionals: Join the Detroit Lakes Wetland Management District team
We’re looking to grow our team at Detroit Lakes Wetland Management District based in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service know that your work experience goes much deeper than a simple one-page resume, and if you’re a maintenance professional, we want to hear from you! Take a moment to learn about these job opportunities and how you can apply.www.redlakenationnews.com
