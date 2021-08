The White Sox placed utilityman Leury Garcia on the seven-day concussion injured list on Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 13. Infielder Danny Mendick was called up from Triple-A in the corresponding move. The versatile Garcia has started at six different positions this season, including 28 games at second base and 46 games spread across all three outfield spots. With Garcia now in his ninth season with the White Sox, his super-utility status has made him a valuable bench piece and a semi-regular starter, even though he hasn’t contributed much at the plate.