The U.S. Census Bureau held a news conference on August 12, 2021 on their release of the 2020 Census P.L. 94-171 Redistricting Data File. This is the second major data product from the 2020 Census after the release of apportionment data in April 2021. This data release begins the official redistricting process at the state and local levels and the data is available in the “legacy format,” which requires special methods to analyze. By September 30, 2021, the data will be released to the public in easier to use formats.