Jacob Evans III, former UC Bearcats standout, joins roster of Israel’s Hapoel Eilat
Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout Jacob Evans III joined the roster of Hapoel Eilat in Israel's Winner League after reportedly signing last week with the team. From @thesportsrabbi via Twitter on Aug. 5: In March, Evans scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-12 from the field - including 4-of-5 from 3-point range - with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench to help the Santa Cruz Warriors rout the Erie BayHawks in Orlando and clinch an NBA G League p...www.warriorscentral.com
