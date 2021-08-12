Amazon puts direct investment in Minnesota at more than $3B
In the past decade, Amazon said it has invested more than $3 billion in Minnesota and employs 6,500 in full- and part-time jobs. The internet giant's physical footprint has grown tremendously since it opened its massive fulfillment center in Shakopee five years ago. It now has three fulfillment and sortation centers, a Prime Now fulfillment center for its two-hour delivery service, three delivery stations, seven Whole Foods Market grocery stores, an Amazon 4-star store at the Mall of America, a tech center in the North Loop and other support facilities.www.redlakenationnews.com
