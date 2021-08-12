Cancel
Minnesota State

Amazon puts direct investment in Minnesota at more than $3B

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decade, Amazon said it has invested more than $3 billion in Minnesota and employs 6,500 in full- and part-time jobs. The internet giant's physical footprint has grown tremendously since it opened its massive fulfillment center in Shakopee five years ago. It now has three fulfillment and sortation centers, a Prime Now fulfillment center for its two-hour delivery service, three delivery stations, seven Whole Foods Market grocery stores, an Amazon 4-star store at the Mall of America, a tech center in the North Loop and other support facilities.

Coinspeaker

Walmart Is Looking to Hire a Crypto Product Lead, What’s Ahead in the Plan?

The Walmart executive will be responsible for forming the company’s digital currency strategy as well as other crypto-related partnerships and investments. America’s largest brick-and-mortar retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is looking to hire a crypto product lead. The job opening comes just at a time when more retailers are looking to integrate crypto payments.
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Taxpayers Continue to Contribute More Than Predicted

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota started out the new fiscal year with significantly higher than predicted tax collections. A monthly report from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows overall general fund revenues in July totaled just over $1.3 billion. That's about $67 million, or 5.4 percent above the level projected by the state's most recent revenue forecast.
More Amazon trucks on the way

Retail is so different these days. Some days I see more Amazon trucks on my street than even the ones from Babe’s Plumbing. I still see FedEx and UPS trucks and occasionally a truck from one of the area furniture stories but that is about it. Back in the Bronze...
Minnesota reaches 70% vaccination goal in people 16 and older

Roughly 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, more than a month after Gov. Tim Walz's initial July 1 goal but still before the peak of a fourth pandemic wave in the state. Walz thanked Minnesotans for getting shots and reducing the...
Census shows Minnesota's diversity growing, white population sees first-ever drop

Minnesota is becoming more diverse, with the number of white residents dropping for the first time in history, Census Bureau data released Thursday show. The state's nonwhite population is driving Minnesota's overall population growth, and these shifts are even more pronounced in the metro area. Minnesota's demographic changes over the past decade mirror population trends across the nation, which saw the non-Hispanic white population decline and the number of people living in urban areas increase.
Amazon invests in the community

Amazon has made our lives easier, that's for sure. From two-day shipping to Audible, they have been investing significantly across the country. Holly Sullivan from Amazon joined us this morning with more.
The Kitchn

This $30 Spray Mop Has More Than 15,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Saves So Much Time and Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone wants sparkling clean floors, but the truth is, not everyone has the time to get them to look that way. And let’s be honest, after a long, busy day, who has the energy? The good news is that there’s a cleaning tool that will make all your squeaky-clean dreams come true, and it’ll get the job done quickly and cheaply. Meet the Bona Stone, Tile & Laminate Floor Premium Spray Mop, an Amazon customer favorite with more than 15,000 5-star ratings. Normally priced at $39.99, it’s currently on sale for just $28.09.
Amazon A+ Content Available Directly Through Syndigo

The retail leader’s A+ content is one of the latest additions to Syndigo’s robust network. Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, announced the recent addition of Amazon’s A+ content to its network of Enhanced Content recipients. Businesses that sell in the Amazon store can now use Syndigo to submit A+ content to Amazon through a direct API connection, a content type that is proven to help increase conversion and boost sales.
$100 to get COVID shot in Minnesota? More than 30K say yes so far

ST. PAUL -- More than 30,000 Minnesotans have taken the state up on its offer of $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. As of noon Tuesday, 30,400 had filed claims on the state’s website at mn.gov/covid19/100. More information about vaccines is available at VaccineConnector.mn.gov. Paying those vaccine recipients would cost...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Reaches 5%; More Than 30K Minnesotans Sign Up For $100 Vaccine Incentive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,632 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Wednesday. Figures show the average positivity rate has officially reached 5%, or the “caution” threshold defined by the Minnesota Department of Health. The last time the positivity rate was this high was in May, when the state was coming down from the most recent surge of COVID-19. Hospitalizations are also on the rise; as of last week the state was seeing 4.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday afternoon there were 322 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19. Ninety-six of those cases required intensive care. Health experts are...
Amazon continues to invest in Nashville

Amazon continued to demonstrate its commitment to Nashville with a pair of investments in education. The online retail giant announced this week it has invested $250,000 between Nashville Public Education Foundation and Nashville State Community College. NPEF will be receiving $150,000 from Amazon for its Teacherpreneur program, which is designed...
WWD

Amazon Puts Off Office Reopening to January

Click here to read the full article. Amazon staff must wait a bit longer to return to the office, after plans to fully reopen in September got a rain check to early next year on Thursday. According to the e-commerce company, it now aims to call back corporate employees in the U.S. and other countries beginning Jan. 3. The move makes it the latest tech company to shift plans, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its global sweep and driving worldwide infections beyond 200 million cases.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway The emergence of Delta and resurgent...
An Airport More Richly Valued Than Amazon Shouldn’t Fly

Even by the standards of Australia’s booming infrastructure sector — where toll road operators are routinely priced more richly than Tencent Holdings Ltd., and a couple of land-titles registries can be privatized for not much less than Britain’s postal service — the takeover fight around Sydney Airport stands out. On...
News Tunes in to the State with Minnesota's Diverse Communities Survey

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 – MPR News has partnered with APM Research Lab to tune in to the perspectives and opinions of Minnesotans across the state, with a special focus on voices less often included in the mainstream narrative. The resulting Minnesota’s Diverse Communities survey reached more than 1,500 residents with intentional outreach to gain valuable perspectives from racial and ethnic groups across the state. The survey data is available to the public with the goal of increasing awareness of perspectives across Minnesota’s communities. Additionally, the data will be used by local news outlets across the state through reporting partnerships with MPR News.

