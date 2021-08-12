Kuminga Leads Dubs in Summer League Win
The Warriors' 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle, continued in Las Vegas on Wednesday with the Dubs earning a 90-84 win over the Toronto Raptors. TEAM LEADERS Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga had a hot hand from the start, recording nine of the Warriors' 17 points in the opening frame. The Warriors 7th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft led the Dubs to victory, finishing the night with a game-high 18 points along with four rebounds and two steals.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0