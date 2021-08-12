Retired NBA Star A.C. Green Delivers Schools Supplies, Toys to San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation
SAN CARLOS, Ariz. - Even though they were wearing facial masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the smiles of some 900 Native youth could be seen coming from their eyes on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. Their delight came from picking up school supplies and toys made possible by legendary NBA all-star A.C. Green who showed up to help give away the items.www.redlakenationnews.com
