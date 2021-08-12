Cancel
NBA

Retired NBA Star A.C. Green Delivers Schools Supplies, Toys to San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN CARLOS, Ariz. - Even though they were wearing facial masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the smiles of some 900 Native youth could be seen coming from their eyes on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. Their delight came from picking up school supplies and toys made possible by legendary NBA all-star A.C. Green who showed up to help give away the items.

