Retired NBA Star A.C. Green Delivers Schools Supplies, Toys to San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation

Scouts from Troop 777 of Sam Houston Area Council, delivered bags filled with school supplies for children in the Cleveland area on Friday, Aug. 6. Royce Moriyasu, a Life Scout with the Troop, stepped up to lead this effort as his Eagle Project. Royce wanted to help children return to school with the supplies. Being able to support other children receiving a great education is a priority to Royce. He has recently been training to become a tutor in the area of Computer Science.