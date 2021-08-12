UC Berkeley study shows natural fires in Yosemite basins benefit ecology
A study by UC Berkeley professors demonstrates how natural wildfires in multiple national park basins benefit the surrounding ecology. The study, which began in 2002, focuses specifically on the Illilouette Creek basin in Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ Sugarloaf Creek basin. It explores how policies allowing lightning-ignited fires have shaped the landscape in the past half-century, according to campus postdoctoral researcher Zack Steel.www.dailycal.org
