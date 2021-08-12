Cancel
Cable Downplays Rebuilding Offensive Line

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
 6 days ago
Tom Cable is tasked with rebuilding the offensive line of the Las Vegas Raiders this year after center Rodney Hudson, tackle Trent Brown and guard Gabe Jackson were traded during the offseason.

However, Cable claims the turnover is not as dramatic as you might think.

“Actually, everybody we have on the offensive line has been with us before this season, except Alex Leatherwood,” said Cable, who is in his fourth season as O-line coach of the Raiders under Jon Gruden, and has been a National Football League coach since 2006 after he started coaching in college following a one-year playing career with the Indianapolis Colts in 1987.

“All of these other guys have been with is for at least a couple years and they each have stepped up and played well when we needed them. They’ve been together for a while and they know each other and I pleased with what I have seen in camp.

“Of course, September, the first month of the season is going to be a challenge for them, but they are looking forward to it.”

The Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart on Monday, with left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Richie Incognito, who missed most of last season because of a leg injury that required surgery, as the only returning starters.

Center Andre James has moved up from his backup role to replace Hudson and Denzelle Good, who stepped in at both guard spots in recent years because of injuries, is listed as the starter at right guard.

“You don’t move on from a guy like Rodney unless you know that you’ve got something in place already,” Cable said of James, who started one game in 2019 as a rookie when Hudson was injured. “If you’ve got to go get it, whether that be free agency or the draft, I think you’re leaving yourself open for failure.”

Guard John Simpson and tackle Brandon Parker, who started at times last season as injuries riddled the O-line, are listed as backups.

The Raiders selected the 6-5, 312-pound Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama with the intent that he could step right in for Brown at right tackle as a rookie, and he has not disappointed in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

“What we were looking for was a guy that would play every down at right tackle for us and be available all the time,” Cable said of Leatherwood, the 2020 Outland Trophy winner as the best offensive lineman in college football. “Someone who was really highly, highly competitive. Where he came from, and that program, that’s kind of a way of life for those kids.

“I wanted someone that would be here every day. That you can count on. That loves the game like the rest of them do. (Leatherwood) comes from the very competitive SEC and I don’t know of anything that prepares you more for the NFL that to play in that league.

“Sometimes he can be even a little bit nerdy, which is cool for an O-linemen. I don’t have to worry about him raising hell or doing this or doing that. He’s a pretty focused guy. That went into selecting him. This was a guy that really cared about football. Extreme competitor. I think that was probably my No. 1 characteristic that I loved about him. That he loved to play. And that he loves to be great. As he fails, he learns. And that’s the really cool part.”

Cable added about the turnover on the offensive line: “You get used to it. It’s not the first time for me being through this.”

With weapons like quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and more, the fate of the Raiders offense this season is on the line.

