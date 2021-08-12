Cancel
Door County, WI

Face-Covering Recommendations Back in Place

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoor County Public Health issued new recommendations for everyone to wear masks while indoors at public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The new guidance issued Aug. 6 was put into place during a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county and state. The disease activity level for COVID-19 is high in all Wisconsin counties but one, including Door County, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS). In Milwaukee County, the risk level is “very high.”

