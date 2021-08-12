Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Venango, PA

Venango man faces trial on several drug charges

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago

A 19-year-old Venango man is headed to trial on multiple drug charges after a late-night traffic stop in March led to the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine and other items, according to police.

Randie Shawn Bucklew Jr. waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

Bucklew faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver as well as two misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers stopped Bucklew’s 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 12:35 a.m. March 19 on Pine Street near the intersection with Grove Street for an alleged failure to display a valid registration sticker, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

After obtaining Bucklew’s consent to search him for weapons, one trooper found a spoon, which Bucklew identified as drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Bucklew told the troopers he also had a hypodermic needle, according to the affidavit.

A search of Bucklew’s wallet led to the discovery of powdery gray substance folded into a piece of paper, according to the affidavit. Bucklew allegedly told the troopers the substance was approximately a half-gram of heroin. A search of the vehicle then led to a digital scale, another spoon with suspected narcotic residue, two needles and two cellphones, troopers reported.

After Bucklew was transported to the Meadville barracks, another search revealed a second folded piece of paper containing a powdery substance inside an empty cigarette pack. A third folded paper with a similar substance and a plastic baggie with a rock-like substance were found in Bucklew’s pants, according to the affidavit.

Bucklew told troopers that prior to being stopped he had planned to sell a gram of what he believed to be heroin to someone in the city and added that he charges $80 for a half-gram and $140 to $160 for a gram of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Testing by the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory later identified the powdery substance in the three folded papers as 1.4 grams of fentanyl and the rock-like substance as a form of cocaine weighing 0.29 grams, according to police.

In addition to the felony possession charge, Bucklew faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Bucklew remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. The bail amount was lowered from $35,000 at the preliminary hearing. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 0

The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
56
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Venango, PA
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crowley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia#Pennsylvania State Police#Jeep Grand Cherokee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy