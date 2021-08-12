Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bursa Malaysia opens higher but retreated thereafter

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher but retreated thereafter as profit-taking started to emerge in selected heavyweights following the recent gains, dealers said. At 9.28am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.53 points to 1,497.91 from Wednesday’s close of 1,504.44. The index opened 0.85...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Kuala Lumpur#Ftse Bursa Malaysia Klci#Ftse Bursa#Mrc#Cpo#Malayan Banking Bhd#Public Bank Bhd#Ihh#Globatec Formation Bhd#Knm Group Bhd#Plantation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, currencies soften on weak China data, virus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver move higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are both trading higher leading into the European session. During the Asia Pac session, the yellow metal climbed 0.31% to build on the 0.44% rise on Monday. Silver has also moved 0.28% in the black after a stellar performance during yesterday's session. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.24% lower and spot WTI is down around -0.41%.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as investors remained in cautious mode over the uncertainty of the country's political development, a dealer said. At 6 pm, the local note stood at 4.2370/2380 versus the greenback, from Monday's close of 4.2350/2390. Bank Islam Malaysia...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

DBS Research downgrades ringgit forecast to 4.20 to 4.40 against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): DBS Research has revised downwards its US dollar-to-ringgit exchange rate forecast to the 4.20 to 4.40 range. Noting in a report today that the ringgit has since 2015 followed through with further depreciation to 4.40 per US dollar every time it weakened past 4.20, the research house said there are “fundamental reasons” why it will likely happen again.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Temasek placed bet on Chinese tech companies just before share collapse

SINGAPORE (Aug 17): Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought stakes or increased its holdings in several prominent Chinese technology companies shortly before sweeping moves to rein in the private sector caught the market by surprise. The state-owned investor disclosed its stake in ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc for the first...
Retailtheedgemarkets.com

Press Metal may test historical high, says RHB Retail Research

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): RHB Retail Research said Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd may test its historical high after it broke above the immediate resistance of RM5.08 on high trading volume yesterday. In a trading stocks note today, the research house said the long white body candlestick that ended the...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa ends morning session broadly lower

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session broadly lower due to weaker market sentiment following the ongoing domestic political developments. At the lunch break, the benchmark FBM KLCI had declined 8.45 points to 1,496.66 from last Friday’s close at 1,505.11. The market bellwether, which opened 5.19...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fitch Solutions cuts Malaysia's 2021 growth forecast to zero

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research on Monday lowered Malaysia's real GDP growth forecast this year to zero percent from 4.9 percent previously, to reflect higher risk for the third wave of COVID-19 infections. The Fitch unit said Malaysia's second quarter economic growth...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Fitch slashes Malaysia growth to 0% for 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Fitch Solutions has revised Malaysia’s 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 0% from its earlier estimate of 4.9%. This comes as the second quarter 2021 (2Q21) GDP growth numbers were below its expectation, at 16.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) but a contraction of 2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). In...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Malaysia: Strong rebound in Q2 GDP – UOB

Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting at UOB Group review the latest GDP figures in Malaysia. “Malaysia’s economy staged a double-digit growth rebound in 2Q21 by 16.1% y/y (1Q21: -0.5%), primarily aided by year-ago low base effects. The reading came in lower than our estimate (+17.5%) but above Bloomberg consensus (+14.1%). That being said, on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, real GDP reversed course and fell by 2.0% (1Q21: +2.7%).”
Stocksinvesting.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.21%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Metals, Oil & Gas and Green Energy sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.21% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.26%.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

BENGALURU (Aug 17): Most Asian currencies softened on Tuesday, with South Korea's won slipping to a nearly one-year low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth prospects. China, the region's largest trading partner, logged a sharp slowdown in its July retail...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares fall as investors eye rising Covid-19 cases, Afghan crisis

HONG KONG (Aug 17): Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as growing anxiety over the spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 infections and turmoil in Afghanistan eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. The continued spread of new COVID-19 variants and the impact on the global economy have...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

KLCI dips 0.53% as political imbroglio grips nation

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The FBM KLCI dipped 0.53% in early trade as the investing community awaits with bated breath as to the outcome of the political imbroglio gripping the nation. As the market opened, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin arrived at Perdana Putra to attend the special Cabinet meeting.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

BNM warns of ringgit’s 'heightened volatility'

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) warned that the ringgit is expected to continue to be exposed to periods of heightened volatility as Covid-19-led uncertainties linger around the momentum of the global and domestic economic recovery at a time when investors expect a faster pace in US monetary policy normalisation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy