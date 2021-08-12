49ers sign one former first-round pick, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and release another

The 49ers traded up to the third overall pick to select quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State, primarily because head coach and offensive shot-caller Kyle Shanahan was tired of Jimmy Garoppolo banging his head on his own ceiling in an offense that is supposed to be more expansive in the passing game than Jimmy G could make it. That didn’t mean that Lance was automatically guaranteed the starting job — Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made all the right sounds about Garoppolo as the pre-emptive starter when the regular season began, but if Lance blew it up in the preseason, everyone was obviously going to have to re-think it.