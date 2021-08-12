49ers sign one former first-round pick, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and release another
The 49ers on Wednesday added a first-round pick who might not have much left while shedding another first-rounder who has not done much in the NFL. The 49ers signed strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, 28, the No. 21 pick in 2014 who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, but he did not play in the NFL last year. Meanwhile, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, 29, the No. 7 pick by the Bears in 2015 who has 25 career receptions.www.dailyrepublic.com
