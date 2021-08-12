Escrow Brings New Era of Decentralized Crowdfunding with High Yield Rewards
Crowdfunding has become a revolutionary way for small businesses and new startups to raise funds in order to scale operations and expand their reach. However, most of these businesses fail to attract target funding amounts due to a lack of reach. On the other hand, many fake projects have cropped up to scam people through ICO & crowdfunding sites. This is where Escrow Protocol, a decentralized DAO crowdfunding platform, comes in to change the market and offers a dependable process for both investors as well as businesses raising funds.www.newsbtc.com
