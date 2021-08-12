Each team's takeaways from MEC Media Day

FAIRMONT — The Mountain East Conference hosted its annual Media Day on Tuesday, bringing together football coaches from each of the 12 member teams over Zoom calls, a departure from the usual in-person affair but a welcome alternative after the event was cancelled last year.

MEC Commissioner Reid Amos updated guests on the state of the conference as football season draws near. Every team is dealing with unknown.

Fairmont State Falcons — Early start, and a long way to go

Fairmont State has started classes earlier than most other schools in the MEC, and the football team has accordingly started practice before most other teams. While other Mountain East squads just got back on the practice field, the Falcons already have a full week of practice under their belts. It’s a timeline that coach Jason Woodman says is very necessary.

“We need it right now,” Woodman said. “Looking back, without any practices last fall and a handful in the spring, with a bunch of young guys pretty much like everybody else in the country we basically have two freshman classes coming back.”

Dealing with, ostensibly, two freshmen classes was a trendy topic on Tuesday, but Woodman’s players might have a more unique reason to appreciate the extra practice.

The Falcons have not played since November 2019, having opted out of last season entirely. The eighth-year head coach said that after such a long layoff, neither his players nor the coaching staff knows quite what to expect, but he did say that the team would focus on what he called the “Fairmont standard,” which Woodman defined as expecting to get better every day and working into a position to win in everything you do.

The Falcons finished sixth in the MEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll, and will endure a tough start to the season, starting off their season against Cal U and following that up with their first in-conference affair against Charleston.

“It’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to,” said Woodman.

Fairmont State will be short on experience this year, as they will field just eight players who have played live MEC games before. Woodman said that while there are not a ton of highly-experienced players on the Falcons, those who are there have done a great job in understanding their challenge is to set an example and get their younger teammates ready to play.

The QB1 spot has been a much-talked-about topic this offseason, and Woodman did not offer any concrete answers on who will start week one, saying it was “too early to tell,” and that at the end of the day “the best player will play.”

“You can put them in the fire as much as you can in practice,” Woodman said. “But until you get in a game it’s just not the same.”

Regardless of who is starting come their first game, Woodman says he understands the position his team will be in week in and week out.

“We’re just going to go out and expect everybody’s best every week,” Woodman said. “We think we get that at Fairmont anyways. No matter who we’re playing we feel like they bring their best against us, and we take pride in that too. It’s why we’re Fairmont.”

UNC Pembroke Braves — Ready to make a home in the MEC

Last season was UNC Pembroke’s first competing in the MEC, and the first time since the program’s inception in 2007 that they have officially been in a conference. Coach Shane Richardson has been with the team since that 2007 season, and spoke highly of the playstyle within their new conference.

The Braves finished 2-2 in their four games last spring, and ended up being voted fourth in the preseason poll. Richardson said his team is still dealing with the repercussions of last spring, calling the season a “double-edged sword.”

“After the season you look at it and say “Hey, we went through a really full spring ball with outside competition other than our own team,” and it really challenged us,” Richardson said. “It made us better.”

On the other hand, Richardson said the short amount of downtime between last spring and this fall meant his team is still dealing with some long-term injuries that he hopes are healed by the time the season starts in earnest.

Concord Mountain Lions — Seeing positive signs

Dave Walker landed the head coaching job at Concord University just in time to go back home. Walker accepted the position in December 2019 after a successful run at Martinsburg High School, but quickly saw the football landscape shut down in 2020.

Eventually, the Mountain Lions did get to play in the spring, though it only amounted to a single contest, as COVID protocols stifled the remainder of their games. That single game, against West Virginia Wesleyan, was a decisive victory though, and the kind of positive sign that Walker hopes will set the tempo for the program this year.

West Virginia State Yellow Jackets — Going from good to great

West Virginia State head coach John Pennington believes his Yellow Jackets have the players to do some damage in the MEC this year. Pennington pointed to athletes like wide receiver Barry Hill, who was an all-conference player as a true freshman, and Andres Sagastume, also an all-conference selection as a true freshman at center. And when it comes to the most important position on the field, Pennington believes he has his guy there as well in Donovan Riddick.

“His ceiling is way up there,” Pennington said.

Pennington’s goal for his team this year is to go from where they’ve been the last few years — a fairly successful program that had not reached the heights of the conference— to a MEC powerhouse, and to do that, the team has got to improve on and off the field.

“In everything we do— how we clean our locker room up, how we practice, how we behave in the community,” Pennington said. “In all those things we want to make sure we’re going from good to great, and so far the team has responded.”

Pennington said the surest measurement of that from outside the program will be if his team can win their “big games” this year, having come very close against Notre Dame in 2019 and Charleston last spring.

Charleston Golden Eagles — Moving forward after runner-up finish

Charleston was defeated by Notre Dame College in the championship game last spring, and came in second again coming into Tuesday, having place second in the preseason poll. Head coach Pat Kirkland did not sound keen on leaning on the high ranking though.

“It’s neat to talk about and see and I’m appreciative [...],” Kirkland said. “But potential doesn’t win any football games.”

“I’m encouraged by it, but it just means we have that much more work to do.”

The Golden Eagles’ offense will be highlighted by quarterback Guy Meyers, a talent possessing the much-coveted combo of a big arm and fast feet. Despite their talent at QB, Kirkland said his team’s goal is to be “50-50” on offense. Defensively, meanwhile, Kirkland said his team is lacking that one defensive disruptor up front that they’ve had in years past like John Cominsky. Instead, the Golden Eagles will roll out a d-line by committee, and is “going to be playing some young bodies up front,” when they face off in their first game against Fairmont State.

Alderson-Broaddus Battlers — Second chance to make a first impression

Last season was a time of learning for the Battlers.

“We learned a lot,” Battlers head coach Travis Everhart said. “We learned a lot of things we can apply to the upcoming season and seasons to come with certain scenarios. From how we had to change things, and having plan A through plan Z instead of plan A, B and C.”

Everhart was also made a head coach in 2019, and has experience coaching in the MEC before, having been an assistant at WV State. Entering what is technically his second season at the helm, Everhart thinks his first recruiting class has the physical tools to shape the program’s future.

“Wingspans and arm lengths take up space on the field,” Everhart said. “And cuts down lanes and all those type of things.”

The Battlers’ coach said the key to success for his team this year will be stopping the run and running the ball proficiently themselves, as he described his team’s schedule as “11 mountains to climb.”

“Mountain east is a very competitive conference in football,” Everhart said.

West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats — Hoping to turn things around

Dwayne Martin has spent a lot of time at WV Wesleyan- as a student there, and later, as an assistant coach. However, he has not had much time to adjust to being the Bobcats’ head coach.

“[It’s] very hectic,” Martin said. “A little more than a month ago I took over the job of getting things turned around, we just got our coaching staff together, players are very excited.”

In getting the WV Wesleyan staff assembled, Martin hired from within, promoting Mike Maloney to associate head coach and offensive coordinator and Marcus Spearman to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Keeping the band together was a top priority for Martin.

“If we can keep the coaching staff here, we can keep our players,” Martin said.

Player retention was a key point during Martin’s time, the interim head coach saying the “number one thing” was to keep the Bobcats’ current crop of players.

“Guys you have already established a rapport with, at times you don’t have to say things because guys already know what needs to get done,” Martin said.

Glenville State Pioneers — Turning talent into a team

Mike Kellar’s Pioneers won seven games in 2019, but as 2020 dragged on and on, he found his attention at practice focused more on fundamentals and individual skills. As a result, Kellar says his squad’s team play suffered.

“Truthfully, if I’m being honest, if it wasn’t a COVID year we’d have probably pushed more of the team stuff,” Kellar said. “But we just kept talking about as a staff; what’s the hurry. We weren’t even sure if we were going to play.”

As such, this year’s camp has been dedicated to getting his team in-sync, and with Brian Hill at defensive coordinator, a coaching move that Kellar was very excited about, the Pioneers will look to be more multiple and get more players involved. After all, Kellar knows his team has talent.

“I’ve never heard a coach say “Hey, my guys didn’t do anything all summer, we don’t have enough talent.”

Notre Dame Falcons — Keep the team buying in

The Falcons were an unblemished 5-0 last season as they continued their stretch of dominance that has seen them win the MEC the last three years.

Head Coach Mickey Mental pointed to his defense that allowed 16 points per game last year as a key reason for their success, and a key reason that success could continue this year.

Mental pointed out Bryce Sheppert, who led the MEC with four interceptions last year, Guam Lee and Nathan Moore, who were both first team all-conference linebackers, and Noah Harris Lyles and Jack Kosko, who were both first team all-conference defensive linemen as key players for his defense in 2021.

On offense, Mental pointed to his receiving corp, headed by Devanaire Conliffe, who led the MEC in receiving yards last year. The Falcons are overflowing with talented pass catchers, which Mental called “a great problem to have,” when sorting out how to get everyone in the offense the right amount of touches.

Frostburg State Bobcats — Increased returns from returning players

Delane Fitzgerald’s Bobcats will return every single player from last year, aside from their punter. It means the Bobcats are luckier than some teams in the conference, who have very few returning players, but, as Fitzgerald said himself, it also presents “a quandary.”

In addition to his 40 players on their last year of eligibility, Frostburg State also has 90 players with four years of eligibility left.

“We’re facing the same challenges that all the other schools are facing,” Fitzgerald said.

Frostburg State’s challenge is much more amplified, as Fitzgerald is tasked with putting together a team from a nearly unprecedented number of players. Although looking to the future, 90 players with four years of eligibility could leave the Bobcats looking good in the future.

“If I can keep them all together, we’ll be national-title ready by 2025,” Fitzgerald joked.

West Liberty Hilltoppers — “Give the kids the philosophy you want”

West Liberty is another university with a roster at capacity, and coach Roger Waialae sees the positives in his preponderance of athletes, both his returning players, transfers, and incoming class.

One thing Waialae wants to see from his younger athletes is to exemplify his team’s philosophy.

“You’ve got to give the kids the philosophy you want,” Waialae said.

Waialae said his philosophy included not making mental mistakes, playing with the effort coaches want to see, and just making plays.

Waialae expressed that last season afforded a lot of time for evaluation, and that coming into this season, there are starting spots that players can at least snag a share of.

“There is a lot of competition, and if guys are equal, I’m going to play them equally,” Waialae said.

Wheeling Cardinals — Reaping the benefits of their process

Wheeling head coach Zac Bruney’s voice was pretty hoarse at Media Day, a symptom of training camp starting, he said.

Despite the yelling he had been doing, Bruney seems satisfied with where his team is at.

“[We’re] finally at a point where we do have some age and we do have some experience.” Bruney said.

The Cardinals return 39 players, and all 11 of their defensive starters. Wheeling also gets back all five of last year’s offensive linemen, many of whom were all-conference honorable mentions.

Bruney pointed to returning all-conference receiver Ryan Lafollette as a key piece to the Cardinals offense, and James Reese III, who is a 2019 all-conference linebacker coming off an injury, as a key piece to their defense.

In the quarterback room Wheeling has as many questions as anybody, with four potential candidates in Brennan Norris, Tyler Sprouse, WVU grad transfer Trent Jackson, and true freshman Ryan Cammas.