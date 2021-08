The Arizona Diamondbacks are in full spoiler mode for the final two months of the season, sporting the worst record in Major League Baseball while playing in arguably the toughest division in the league. The team was close to playing spoiler for what appeared to be an easy win for the division-leading San Francisco Giants on Monday night at Chase Field, responding from giving up five runs in the fifth inning and erasing a six-run deficit to send the game into extra innings.