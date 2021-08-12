DNR presents case for 'no wake' zones on local rivers

DNR Officers Randall Kocsis, left, and Brendan Rumney display the appropriate life jackets necessary for safe boating in West Virginia. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — Recreational water safety was the major topic at Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting. Stephen McDaniel, the director of West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources, was on hand to explain what steps can be taken to address the concerns of citizens.

“When I first arrived in Charleston, there were some plans to construct the Palatine Park boat ramp, which I think has been a very successful thing,” McDaniel said.

“It’s my understanding from my staff that it’s used a great deal, and that’s really what we try to do. We try to put those in to create recreational opportunities and fishing access areas. Probably an oversight on our part, though, there were some safety issues,” McDaniel continued. “I started receiving complaints not long after it was put in.”

The boat ramp is located at Palatine Park in Fairmont, which has become a popular recreational spot for residents. The ramp itself extends into the Monongahela River, where boaters can ride hundreds of miles on the Monongahela River as well as its tributary, Tygart Valley River.

Since the ramp was installed, no restrictions were placed on boaters, other than the standard licensing and safety requirements. However, residents are concerned that the lack of speed controls near Palatine Park, where dozens of boats are docked, has created a safety hazard.

The other area of concern is the sharp turn near the Bentons Ferry Bridge where boaters are unable to see around the curve to determine if other boaters or swimmers are nearby. McDaniel cited a “tragic accident last year,” when someone “was struck when his wake was cut off by a boater in a very sharp turn on the river.”

In such situations, the generally accepted solution is the establish a “no wake” zone, which is exactly how it sounds: an area where a boater must slow down to the point where any waves (or wake) created from their boat is minimized. No wake zones are used near docks and harbors to prevent excessive waves from damaging docked boats.

McDaniel explained that the Dept. of Natural Resources does not have the authority to establish no wake zones, so, the next step falls into the hands of the county commissioners.

“My office is responsible for trying to create safe boating areas, but because that river lies within your jurisdiction, you have to request that we put in no-wake zones in a couple of areas,” McDaniel said.

“What we’re trying to do,” McDaniel continued, “and I hear a couple of sighs — I’m a boater, believe me, I hate no wake zones, too — but in some areas you just have to have them. What we’re asking today is for you to consider putting a request in for no wake zones.”

The biggest concerns at Palatine Park are the lack of visibility for drivers and the intensity of some of the waves when they hit the dock area. “If you notice, where you have boats along the outside of the dock, and you’re backing your boat in, you cannot see that ramp,” McDaniel said. “So people are driving at high speed down on the edge of that, and from my understanding there have been some near misses.”

McDaniel said he had been receiving calls from residents regarding the lack of visibility around the dock area as well as the danger of rocking boats and an unstable walking surface on the docks due to that heavy wake creating waves.

The specific no wake zones suggested by McDaniel are, first, an approximately 300 yard stretch at Palatine Park where the boat ramp is located. “If you have your boat tied on that dock, and somebody comes flying through there — some of those boats are $100,000 — and you start smashing against those docks, it’s really not good for those boats,” McDaniel said.

The second no wake zone would be the span of the tight curve on Tygart Valley River near Bentons Ferry Bridge. “That’s a blind turn there in the river, and it’s also my understanding that for several years it has been an issue,” McDaniel said.

“We’re in charge of enforcing the rules and regulations, but because it lies within your municipal ordinance, you have to request it,” he said. “Then, what my office would do is make an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

County Commissioner Linda Longstreth agreed that there’s a need for some safety measures.

“I’ve been down there and there has to be some caution taken along places such as Palatine Park,” Longstreth said. “If you have children playing along there, or they’re sitting along the ramps, I think it’s dangerous. I’ve been out there when the boats are speeding by, and I notice I have to hold on. Whether people like it or not, it’s just a small area [that will be regulated as no wake zones].”

Some residents attended the meeting to object to the county requiring no wake zones, but McDaniel clarified that the zones he discussed would be minor in the larger context of the size of the rivers. Some of the attendees passed on their opportunities to speak to the commissioners once McDaniel quelled their fears.

“I don’t want to ‘no-wake’ the river,” McDaniel said. “It’s a small area where we’d put in a no-wake buoy, which would slow you down until you get about 100 yards past the dock. The total area is probably about 300 yards. I call them speed bumps. Nobody like them, but for safety issues, I think they’re necessary.”

Col. Bobby Cales, chief of law enforcement for DNR, was on hand to explain the logistics of the law, and how commissioners will have to proceed to make arrangements for the no wake zones.

“We don’t want to have any more tragic accidents there,” McDaniel said. “That’s why I came here today. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was a public safety issue.”