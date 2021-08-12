Cheers and Jeers
Jeers to the external forces that led the Marion County School Board to not take a position on face masks for faculty, staff and students this fall term, which begins in two weeks. The Delta COVID-19 variant has been described by health care experts as being as easy to catch as Chicken Pox. It travels quickly through the air and has proven to be more intense than the three other variants. Masks should be mandatory in confined spaces, such as classrooms.www.timeswv.com
Comments / 0