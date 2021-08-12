Cancel
Brown County, MN

BCHS book sale continues

Journal
 5 days ago

NEW ULM — The Brown County Historical Society Annual Book Sale will continue as a $3 bag sale on Saturday, Aug. 14. Fill up a bag with books, DVSs and puzzles. The book sale is a fund raiser that supports the BCHS and its mission to collect, preserve and tell the story of the rich history of Brown County. More specifically the funds raised support public programs provided by the BCHS, including exhibits, lectures, tours, out-reach programs for schools and organizations and hands-on experiential learning for all ages.

