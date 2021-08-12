Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Podcast of Champions – Previewing the Pac-12 North programs

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to the studio to preview the 2021 college football season for the six Pac-12 North teams: Oregon, Washington, California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State. Will the Ducks three-peat as Pac-12 Champions? Can Washington overtake Oregon? Will Chase Garbers lead Cal to the promised land? Can Stanford build on their surprise 4-2 showing in 2020? Can WSU's Run-and-Shoot light up the North? Will the Beavers and Jonathan Smith finally break through? The guys talk about all of that and more in this week's episode!

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Episode#Google Podcasts#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Pac 12 North#Pac 12 Champions#Chase Garbers#Cal#Stanford#Wsu#Beavers#Usc#Poc#The Podcast Of Champions#Vip Membership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
College Sportsnewstalkflorida.com

The Big 12 And The Pac 12 Agree To Go On A Date

It will be a getting to know you first date. There will be a meeting between the Commissioners and staff members of the Big 12 and the Pac 12 college conferences and that session could pave the way for some sort of an agreement between the two starting in 2025. The Big 12 is on the ropes after two schools, Oklahoma and Texas, decided the grass was greener in the Southeastern Conference for them. Texas already had a huge TV deal and figures to make more money in the SEC. After all, the college sports business is a business. The Big 12 is looking at a depressed television deal when the present TV agreements with ESPN and FOX are done. The Pac 12 offers the nation’s #2 and #6 TV markets, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, which under normal circumstances would increase TV fees. The Pac 12 has Seattle, Denver, Phoenix as well, all major league markets.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Oregon StateAthlonSports.com

Oregon Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

COVID-19 deprived college football fans of some outstanding matchups in 2020, with fewer schedules more indicative of this than Oregon’s. The Ducks were set to welcome to Autzen Stadium FCS juggernaut North Dakota State, which would have had quarterback Trey Lance, and also had a marquee matchup with Ohio State.
College Sports247Sports

What to make of the Big 12 and Pac-12 meeting

We don't know what we don't know, which is why it's not a bad idea to have this meeting. In the end, it beats being left out, and extra road trips to Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah or Washington beats road trips to Kalamazoo, Muncie and Ypsilanti or Hattiesburg, Ruston and Murfreesboro.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pac-12 to issue forfeit for COVID cancellation

Pac-12 football games canceled due to COVID-19 will result in a forfeit for the team that triggers the schedule change under new rules released by the conference on Thursday. "If an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent," the Pac-12 said in a release. "Any forfeited contest shall be registered as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the commissioner with the discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation."
NFLoklahoman.com

Bet Slippin' Podcast: 2021 AFC North And East Division Previews

This week's episode of Bet Slippin' Podcast previews the 2021 NFL season for each team in the AFC North and East divisions. Hosts Geoff Clark and Esten McLaren offer up sports betting advice with their picks, predictions and best bets. Geoff and Esten look at projected win totals, odds of...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Are Meeting Today

The Big 12 is in a very precarious position as Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave for the SEC by the 2025 season. As the remaining eight teams try and figure out how they fit in to the new college football picture, commissioner Bob Bowlsby is reportedly exploring one of the boldest options.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Pac 12 President Calls SEC "Predatory"

The SEC ruffled some feathers when it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC. It's left the Big 12 with just (8) member programs at this point in time, and it's caused doubt about what it is they will ultimately end up doing.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Big 12, Pac-12 talk strategy

The commissioners of the Big 12 and Pac-12 will meet Tuesday to talk through the league's next steps together, according to a report from The Athletic. The meeting is expected to be an "information download" where each side will share intel. The goal will be to see if the conferences can work together for mutual benefit, be it a scheduling alliance, a full-blown merger, or something different altogether.
College SportsWBOY

Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff

The Big 12 Conference is reportedly already looking west for a contingency plan as its two biggest members depart the league. According to The Athletics’ Max Olson, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is scheduled to meet with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday with the expectation that they will discuss possible benefits of a future collaboration as the college sports landscape begins to change. There are plenty of possibilities between the two conferences, ranging from a scheduling alliance to a merger — a prospect which Bowlsby noted in front of the Texas Senate on Monday.
College SportsWLNS

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 were discussing the potential for strategic planning between the two conferences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy