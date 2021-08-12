Podcast of Champions – Previewing the Pac-12 North programs
This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to the studio to preview the 2021 college football season for the six Pac-12 North teams: Oregon, Washington, California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State. Will the Ducks three-peat as Pac-12 Champions? Can Washington overtake Oregon? Will Chase Garbers lead Cal to the promised land? Can Stanford build on their surprise 4-2 showing in 2020? Can WSU's Run-and-Shoot light up the North? Will the Beavers and Jonathan Smith finally break through? The guys talk about all of that and more in this week's episode!247sports.com
