Ask a Trooper: Interstate myth

I was really disappointed in the article headlining the Wednesday edition covering the death of our former mayor Red Wyczawski. Was it really necessary to include the unfortunate details of his charges for shoplifting? I had the privilege of knowing and working with Red for many years and it would be hard to find anyone who loved our city more or work harder to promote it. He did 1,000 things right and you chose to bring up one unfortunate event, which does not define Red’s character. I feel you owe the Wyczawski family an apology. Rest in peace Red. New Ulm could use more people like you.