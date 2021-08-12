Cancel
Ask a Trooper: Interstate myth

Journal
 5 days ago

Question: In reference to the Interstate, is it true that one out of five miles is straight so airplanes can land on there if needed?. Answer: No, this is a myth that is so widespread that it is difficult to dispel. The myth typically states the requirement came from President Dwight D. Eisenhower or the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. However, no legislation, regulation, or policy has ever imposed such a requirement. Airplanes do land on Interstates in an emergency, but the highways are not designed for that purpose.

ASK A TROOPER “White Lines on the Highway”

Question: What is the purpose of solid white lines, separating traffic moving in the same direction? Example the ones leading up to the Lowry tunnel in Minneapolis. Does it make it illegal to change lanes?. Answer: Pavement markings direct and regulate traffic. While there are several different types, we will...
Ask a Trooper by Sgt. Jesse Grabow

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol. Question: In reference to the Interstate, is it true that one out of five miles is straight so airplanes can land on there if needed?. Answer: No, this is a myth that is so widespread that it is...
ASK A TROOPER “Minnesota Hands Free Law 2nd Anniversary”

Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law just had its second anniversary on Aug. 1, and it’s safe to say the novelty has worn off and people could be getting complacent. Drivers might be slipping back into old habits, risking their own lives and those of their fellow motorists. As a reminder,...
Troopers plan patrols

COLFAX - As Washington State University (WSU) students prepare to return to campus in Pullman, the Washington State Patrol is planning increased patrols along U.S. Highway 195 and State Route 26. The increased patrols run through the Sunday, Aug. 15. Troopers are looking for speeders and motorists not wearing seat...
Drunk-driver detectors for cars part of infrastructure bill

New cars will be required to have technology to detect drunk drivers and a system to keep children from being accidentally left in vehicles on hot days under a series of long-sought safety measures included in the infrastructure bill awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate. Other provisions included in...
5 motorcycle myths, debunked

This story is sponsored by KSL Classifieds. Create a listing and sell your stuff on KSL Classifieds. For as long as there have been motorcycles, there have been misconceptions about motorcycles. Some are mundane, but others are downright dangerous, which is why Utah's most trusted local source for new and used motorcycles is here to clear things up.
State workers put on path of safety

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that state workers would be required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, or take weekly COVID tests to prove they are COVID negative. It’s a move that is being made by companies, schools and states across the nation,...
What is the Surface Transportation Board?

Freight rail mergers and acquisitions. Disagreements over rail rates. There is a federal agency that oversees these and a host of other issues: the Surface Transportation Board. The STB is an independent agency separate from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board primarily oversees economic regulations related to the railroads,...
Journal owes apology to Wyczawskis

I was really disappointed in the article headlining the Wednesday edition covering the death of our former mayor Red Wyczawski. Was it really necessary to include the unfortunate details of his charges for shoplifting? I had the privilege of knowing and working with Red for many years and it would be hard to find anyone who loved our city more or work harder to promote it. He did 1,000 things right and you chose to bring up one unfortunate event, which does not define Red’s character. I feel you owe the Wyczawski family an apology. Rest in peace Red. New Ulm could use more people like you.
Op-Ed: Get a GARVEE to upgrade PA infrastructure

Each year, the state Legislature is trusted to spend billions of taxpayer dollars efficiently and prudently. Just as each of us does with our personal and household budgets, it is essential the legislature lives within the means of the available revenues — something that each and every one of us must take seriously.
MnDOT Seeks Public Input for the District 4 Freight Plan Through September 3

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to provide feedback on freight opportunities and challenges in west-central Minnesota as part of the MnDOT District 4 Freight Plan. A virtual open house sharing information about the freight transportation system is now open and will be accepting comments through Friday, September 3: District4FreightPlan.com.
Two Senators Urge 'Thorough' U.S. Agency Tesla Autopilot Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to thoroughly investigate Tesla Inc's Autopilot and use the review to propose improvements to its driver assistance system. NHTSA announced Monday it opened a preliminary evaluation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles after 11 crashes...
US opens probe of Tesla Autopilot after 11 crashes: agency

US safety officials opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot after identifying 11 crashes involving the driver assistance system, officials said Monday. The incidents dating back to 2018 included one fatal crash and seven that resulted in injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla founder Elon Musk...
Why regulators love Nuro’s self-driving delivery vehicles

So when the company petitioned the U.S. government in 2018 for a minor exemption from rules requiring a rearview mirror, backup camera and a windshield, Nuro might have assumed the process wouldn’t be very arduous. They were wrong. If Nuro is to become the generation-defining company its founders desire, it...
Markey & Blumenthal Statement on NHTSA Investigation of Tesla’s Autopilot System

Washington (August 16, 2021) – U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, issued the following joint statement after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system following a number of crashes at first responder sites:
U.S. Opens Formal Probe Into Tesla Autopilot System

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

