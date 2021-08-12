Chamber of Commerce Honors Community Leaders

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 67th Annual Dinner Wednesday night in Fairmont State’s Falcon Center, honoring nine Marion County business owners for their work over the past year.

Different chamber board members took turns introducing the award winners, before the recipients were presented with the award by Chamber Chairman Jonathan Board and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va.

This year’s dinner was the first one to see the Francis Pierpont Visionary Award be awarded. The award is named after Francis Pierpont, who’s character and work ethic inspired the award.

“We could spend all night here talking about the accomplishments of Pierpoint and how he shaped the future of Marion County but to say he was a a mover and a shaker in his time is certainly an understatement [...],” Board of Education President Mary Jo Thomas said while presenting the award. “Shaping the future, working hard, never forgetting our roots are all part of the needed qualities, and the many qualities of tonight’s award recipient.”

The award was given to David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health.

“The recipient of this first ever award is a West Virginian by choice,” Thomas said. “Truly a visionary, who sees way beyond what most of us see. He is committed and dedicated to his employer and that commitment and dedication matches his commitment to the community.”

The last award given on Wednesday was the Rev. Donald “Jack” M. Squires Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by Chamber Chairman Board, who personally knew Rev. Squires.

“Tonight, I am honored to present this award to another deserving individual,” Board said. “A man who embodies all its characteristics and so much more. A man who made his mark on Marion County, from driving school buses as a young man to quietly building a business park and property empire in the southern part of our county. A man who likes to keep his accomplishments quiet, but his success and above all his kindness and faith are truly legendary.”

Benjamin “Ed” Bunner, longtime owner of Mountain Gate Business Corp., was presented with the lifetime achievement award after a career that started as a custodian at a one-room schoolhouse and ended with him owning a business that performed construction work on over 1,000 properties, including 70 projects across the campus of West Virginia University.

The 2021 award winners are as follows:

Public Servant of the Year: Erikka Storch, W.Va. House of Delegates/President of Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement: Benjamin E. Bunner, Mountain Gate

Educator of the Year: John Ebert, for his ACT classes for all high school students

Corporate Citizen of Year: EMCOR

Developer of the Year: Stella Construction

Chairman’s Award: On Eagles’ Wings

Francis Pierpont Visionary Award: David Goldberg

Women’s Achievement Award: Jann Stewart, White’s Fine Jewelry

President’s Award: P.J. Alasky, Owner of Alasky’s Inc. of Farmington